There is a highly coveted job to be filled in Ann Arbor following the controversial ending of Sherrone Moore's stint as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines football program. As such, several names have been linked to that gig, including none other than Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Although Dillingham had already addressed the rumors, the noise will only go away once he actually signs an extension with Arizona State.

On Thursday, Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini spoke about the negotiation going on between the school and Dillingham's camp.

“This is a fluid, active conversation and we're working through it,” Rossini shared in an appearance on The Burns & Gambo Show (h/t Chris Karpman of the Sun Devil Source).

Rossini also added that getting the deal done is a chief priority and that “we have tremendous leadership in place with Kenny Dillingham.”

Article Continues Below

The importance of Dillingham to Arizona State football is certainly not lost on Rossini, as the Sun Devils look to sustain the growth they've cultivated on the field since his takeover in Tempe.

“I'm one of [many thousands who agree that] Dillingham is the right leader for our program, Rossini said (h/t Karpman). Leadership matters. We've got tremendous leadership in place under Coach…We're working through it. We're working through some details. It's an exciting moment for our program.”

At the same time, the allure of coaching a program like Michigan can be hard to resist, as such an opportunity doesn't always come around.

After going 3-9 in 2023, Dillingham's first season in Tempe, the Sun Devils have won a total of 19 games, pending their game against the Duke Blue Devils at the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 — Arizona State's third consecutive bowl appearance.