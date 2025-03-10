The Washington Commanders continue to show just how serious they are about maximizing salary cap flexibility during Jayden Daniels' rookie contract, as they complete a big trade with the Houston Texans to land five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The NFC runners-up are sending back 2025 third and seventh-round draft picks and 2026 second and fourth-rounders and will also receive a 2025 fourth-rounder from the AFC South champions. This is obviously a significant move for both sides, but the Commanders' motives are especially clear in the immediate aftermath of the transaction. They want to fully support their franchise QB going into his sophomore season.

And they are willing to pay a steep price to do so. Washington has now traded for wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Tunsil, while also adding Javon Kinlaw as a replacement for the recently released Jonathan Allen. Additionally, the front office is bringing back future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner, three-time Pro-Bowl tight end Zach Ertz and two-time Pro-Bowl punter Tress Way.

It would have been easy for general manager Adam Peters to rest on his laurels after striking gold with Daniels, but he is staying incredibly proactive in the offseason. Although he is making potentially costly moves, many fans probably appreciate the aggressive approach.

Previous owner Daniel Snyder was criticized for his level of commitment to the football product (in addition to other things, of course), and regardless of how these transactions work out for the Commanders, that is not a gripe that can presently be slung at this regime. Washington is going all in right now and worrying about the future, well, in the future. Meanwhile, the Texans are thinking about their long-term situation.

Are the Texans getting ahead of a potential problem?

Laremy Tunsil remains one of the most dependable protectors in the NFL after posting an 88.6 pass-blocking grade and allowing only two sacks, per Pro Football Focus, but Houston still fielded an offensive line that ranked near the bottom of the league. Tunsil is due to earn more than $20 million next season and will be 31 years old by Week 1, so Houston GM Nick Caserio is trying to be practical.

The 2016 first-rounder's departure puts quarterback C.J. Stroud in a vulnerable spot, however. Perhaps the Texans will use one of the assets they just procured in the Tunsil deal to find him a new left tackle. If they do not quickly fill the hole, it will be harder to justify last week's Christian Kirk trade.

Both franchises are feeling pretty bold at the moment. It will be interesting to see how these decisions age.