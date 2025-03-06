The Washington Commanders pulled off one of the first big moves of the 2025 NFL offseason when they traded for Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. In one move, they managed to get the star wide receiver they were hoping to pair up with Terry McLaurin, and with the move in the books now, Samuel sent a strong message to the rest of the league.

After a rough 2024 campaign with the 49ers (51 receptions, 670 yards, three touchdowns), Samuel requested a trade, and the team quickly granted him it. In the process, he landed with one of the top teams he wanted to join, and he excitedly revealed that he has high hopes for the upcoming 2025 campaign now that he's with a new squad.

“I think this is one of the best possible fits for me, where I can go in and help a team,” Samuel said in an article penned for The Players Tribune. “Honestly, when my agent asked me where I wanted to go, this was one of the teams at the top of my list. I started watching Jayden because of Aiyuk, that’s like his best friend. We used to chill, watch LSU games, and I knew he was going to be a stud. I’ve got some connections already with the coaching staff. Definitely ready to work with Terry for sure, because we came in the league at the same time. I’ve heard how hard he grinds. I’m just ready to match the energy and get to it. S*** … I got a feeling this season is about to be one of them ones.”

Deebo Samuel ready to get to work with the Commanders

Even with a rash of injuries hitting San Fran's offense last season, Samuel gradually became less and less involved as the year went on. Whether or not Samuel can return to his first-team All-Pro form that he showcased back in 2021 remains to be seen, but it was clear that the Niners were leaning on other playmakers more than him by the end of the 2024 campaign.

Samuel will join a Commanders team that is on the rise, as they managed to make it all the way to the NFC Championship Game in Jayden Daniels' first year in the league. Giving him another explosive playmaker in Samuel is a worrisome proposition, and if these two get on the same page right off the bat, Washington could find a way to put together a proper follow up to breakout campaign in 2024.