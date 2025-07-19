The Washington Commanders picked up one of the best free agents available this NFL offseason, when Von Miller signed with them. Miller is getting a nice deal with Washington. He is set to make $6.1 million for a year with more than $10 million in incentives available, per NFL Network.

Miller immediately brings depth, as well as experience to the Commanders defense. He is considered one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Last season, the defender posted six sacks for the Buffalo Bills.

The linebacker also has several accolades, as he is a two-time Super Bowl champion. He was also named the Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl 50, when he played for the Denver Broncos.

This is a tough blow for Buffalo, who has knocked on the door for several years in the AFC but not been able to make a Super Bowl. The Bills defense takes a hit with the loss of Miller.

The Commanders made the NFC Championship game last season.

Commanders are making waves this offseason with signings

Washington seems to have found new life in the last year. After drafting quarterback Jayden Daniels, the team is immediately much better than they have been in years. Last year, the team made the NFC title game for the first time in more than 30 years. Washington ultimately lost that game last season to Philadelphia.

This offseason, the Commanders have picked up two big names in Miller and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel posted 670 receiving yards last season and three touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers. The two players are big additions to a Washington team trying to win a Super Bowl.

Just two years ago, the Commanders had one of the worst defenses in the NFC. The Commanders allowed a slew of passing touchdowns, with a weak secondary. Last year, the team saw a lot of improvement in that area. With the addition of Miller, Commanders fans hope the defense can continue making progress.

NFL training camp begins for the Commanders on July 27, so Miller will soon be able to join his teammates.