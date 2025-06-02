The Washington Commanders were one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2024 season. The Commanders won 12 games and made it all the way to the NFC Championship in a surprise season for the ages. Washington was without WR Terry McLaurin during last week's voluntary OTAs, which has led to speculation about his absence.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels spoke on Friday about practicing last week without McLaurin.

“Me and Terry have a good relationship outside of football,” Daniels said, via a transcript from the team. “Obviously, he has to handle what he has to handle but that doesn’t change anything, the fact that he is part of our brotherhood. We know Terry is working and everything. We have to get better and he knows he has to get better each and every day.”

McLaurin is in the final year of his current contract, which could explain why he did not participate in voluntary work. He has a salary cap hit of $25.5 million in 2025.

McLaurin has been nothing but reliable for the Commanders. He has never logged fewer than 58 receptions and 900 receiving yards in a single season during his professional career. In fact, the 2024 season was his fifth consecutive season with 70+ receptions and 1,000+ receiving yards.

This is more impressive when looking at who was throwing McLaurin the ball throughout his career. He's never had a reliable quarterback until Jayden Daniels.

It will be interesting to see if McLaurin gets a new contract before the start of the 2025 season.

Could the Commanders take a step back during the 2025 NFL season?

The Commanders have plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future.

However, they may not match last season's success during the 2025 season. At least, that's what two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody thinks.

Woody cautioned Commanders fans ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

“Jayden Daniels could have a better season, but the Washington Commanders might take a step back,” Woody said. “I thought the Washington Commanders overachieved last year. Jayden Daniels was spectacular, no question about it. But if you look at the whole of the Washington commanders, like really, they shouldn't have been on the field with the Philadelphia Eagles last year.”

Woody believes the Commanders could take a step back in 2025 despite the roster improving this offseason.

“They actually might take a little bit of a step backward,” Woody concluded. “I think their defense is underwhelming, and some of these other NFC teams are on the come-up, the Rams, and some of these other teams. So watch, so Jayden Daniels could be better, but they might take a little bit of a step backward.”

The Commanders will look to prove Woody wrong later this fall.