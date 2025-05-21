Expectations are high for the Washington Commanders after quarterback Jayden Daniels emerged as a star in his rookie year. With training camp around the corner, however, some concerns are growing around Terry McLaurin after the veteran wide receiver was a no-show at practice.

Although he was a full participant in recent practices, McLaurin's absence on Wednesday is one to monitor as he's entering the final year of his contract, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. The 29-year-old wideout originally signed a three-year contract extension worth over $68 million in 2022.

“Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin was not at practice today as offseason workouts continue. He had been a full participant previously and is entering the final year of his contract. Worth monitoring as Phase 3 of Washington’s program kicks off in under a week.”

Terry McLaurin experienced another fantastic season in 2024 with Daniels under center. The two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver finished last season with 82 receptions, 1,096 receiving yards, and a career-high 13 touchdowns. It was his fifth consecutive season reaching the 1,000-yard mark. He's in position to remain the Commanders' No. 1 option in the passing game, even after the front office traded for Deebo Samuel this offseason.

The Commanders will want Terry McLaurin back at practice sooner, rather than later, as the team hopes he'll be as efficient, or more efficient, a wide receiver for Daniels. Washington is deemed a playoff contender and has had the privilege to build a roster with a franchise quarterback on a rookie deal.

Some of the notable acquisitions made by the Commanders in free agency include defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and linebacker Bobby Wagner. After adding new faces to the locker room and re-signing a plethora of players from last season, the franchise is projected to have just under $23 million in cap space remaining for 2025.

It's unclear what kind of contract Terry McLaurin is potentially looking for, but the Commanders undoubtedly have the funds to give the veteran wide receiver a deal he wants.