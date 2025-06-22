Kevin Durant found himself at the center of attention at Fanatics Fest on Sunday afternoon after he was sent from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster trade. However, even in the wake of the latest big change for him in his NBA career, he was focused on finding a way to recruit Dallas Cowboys superstar defender Micah Parsons to his favorite team, the Washington Commanders.

With Parsons still embroiled in drama-filled contract negotiations, his future with the Cowboys has come into question. Some folks have wondered whether he could hit the open market, or if Dallas' front office could ultimately decide to trade him. Regardless of what ends up happening, Durant believes that Parsons will find his way to Washington within the next two years.

“I think he will be a Commander at some point in his career,” Durant said in an interview with Kay Adams. “Imma say two years from now.”

“I only rock with Dan Quinn,” Parsons said in response to Durant's bold Commanders prediction.

“Exactly, that's all he needs to rock with,” Durant quickly said in reply.

Could Kevin Durant's bold Micah Parsons, Commanders prediction come true?

Any team would gladly welcome Parsons to their squad, as he's been one of the best defenders in the league since getting selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Cowboys and their fans, on the other hand, would likely be sick to their stomach seeing Parsons play for one of their NFC East rivals.

The prospect of Parsons getting publicly recruited by Durant should only further incentivize Dallas' front office to hammer out a deal with their star defender. Granted, they shouldn't have needed much of an incentive to keep him in town in the first place, but as training camp draws near, all eyes will be on Parsons and the Cowboys to see if they can come to terms on a new deal.