Recently, the Washington Commanders pulled off one of the bigger trades of the NFL offseason by acquiring Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. Samuel figures to add another dimension to a Commanders offense led by Jayden Daniels, who recently put together one of the most impressive rookie seasons in recent NFL history.

Fans hoping to see a glimpse of Samuel in his new Commanders threads needed wait no longer than Tuesday morning, when the team posted a photoshopped picture of him in uniform, in the process revealing that he will be wearing number one this year.

“1 of 1,” wrote the team in the caption on X, formerly Twitter.

Samuel wore number 19 during his tenure with the 49ers, which included some great seasons but also injury concerns, particularly over the last couple of years.

How much can Deebo help Washington?

Not many if any pundits projected the Commanders to be a playoff team, let alone a conference finalist, heading into this past 2024-25 NFL season. However, that's exactly the position the team found themselves in thanks in no small part to the play of Jayden Daniels as well as the coaching of Dan Quinn.

Washington's pass offense turned into one of the better units in the NFL by season's end and figures to only improve with the acquisition of the Swiss Army Knife that is Sameul. Due to his age and injury concerns, there are some questions as to just how much Samuel has left in the tank at this stage of his career, but if anyone can help him recapture the glory of his earlier 49ers days, it's Daniels.

Meanwhile, Commanders fans are clammoring for the team to bolster up their pass rush and run defense, which was one of the few true weaknesses on the roster this past year. Names like Trey Hendrickson remain available on the trade market and could certainly help Washington out in that department.

In any case, the Commanders will now turn their attention to the NFL Draft, which is slated to take place in late April from Green Bay.