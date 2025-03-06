The San Francisco 49ers could be in the running for Joey Bosa. And they might take a shot at a key free agent. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel revealed his ‘hard’ trade request meeting with former head coach Kyle Shanahan, according to theplayerstribune.com.

“One day, back in January, I walked into Kyle’s office and said, “Bro, I don’t think you actually know how hard it is for me to come in here and have this conversation with you,” Samuel said. “The relationship that me and Kyle got is ridiculous.

“You can ask anybody in the building. One minute, he wanna knock my head off, and the next he’s just going crazy, excited at something I’m doing. I’ve always felt like he coaches me harder than anybody else because at the end of the day, he knows I ain’t no sensitive-ass player.

Commanders WR Deebo Samuel had a tough time leaving first NFL team

The 49ers selected Samuel in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He paid dividends early with 802 yards receiving and three touchdowns as a rookie He also rushed for three scores.

Injuries limited him in 2020, but he bounced back in 2021 with his best season as a pro. He hauled in 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six scores. As a runner, he totaled 365 yards and eight touchdowns. He walked away with first-team All-Pro honors.

Samuel didn’t play a full season in any of the last three years. He hasn’t topped 1,000 yards receiving, but he totaled 12 touchdowns in 2023 with five of those coming on the ground.

The 49ers shipped him to Washington recently for a fifth-round draft pick.

“It’s funny, a few days ago, when the trade happened, I was happy because this is something that I wanted,” Samuel said “But as the day went on, my mind just kept fading off to all these damn memories, man. The memories that I got with Kyle, with John, with Brock, with Trent, it all came rushing back. And I’m like, Damn. I’m not even kidding when I say the whole “fairytale” played back in my mind.”

Samuel said he’s come a long way from his days in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“Young kids in the neighborhood running under the street lights, all of us with the same dream,” Samuel said. “One day, I’mma be in the NFL. I’mma be the one to really do it. I remember riding home from Pop Warner practice one day, at Park Hills Elementary School, and my Uncle Junior was like, ‘Bro, I’m telling you, you going to make it to the league.’ Yeah, I hope so. I was like seven years old.”