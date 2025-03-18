During the offseason, the Washington Commanders made a pair of high-level trades. They bargained for Deebo Samuel before unloading draft picks to acquire Laremy Tunsil. Also, they signed key free agents. But here is the biggest need the Commanders must address after the first week of 2025 NFL free agency.

The Commanders knocked at the door of the Super Bowl last season, and the belief around the league is they will be major players again this year. But they must address a glaring need, and that is edge defender.

Their current projected starters are Dorrance Armstrong and Deatrich Wise Jr. Armstrong totaled only five sacks in 16 games last season. He added 14 quarterback hits, but neither of those numbers will work for a true Super Bowl contender. Wise is another five-sack guy who added only eight quarterback hits.

Commanders GM Adam Peters has work to do

The main reason the Commanders are in need of help is because the Cowboys re-signed Dante Fowler after one sack-filled season with the Commanders.

Arguably the best remaining free agent edge rusher is Za’Darius Smith. But he will turn 33 years old this season. However, he racked up nine sacks combined with the Browns and Lions. So he still has juice.

Another player the Commanders could target is Zaeez Ojulari. He totaled six sacks and 10 quarterback hits for the Giants last season.

One of the guys the Commanders could target in the draft is James Pearce Jr. from the University of Tennessee. He could go much higher than the Commanders’ No. 29 selection, but some mock drafts have him falling that far.

Pearce is explosive and has athleticism, accoring to Pro Football Network’s scouting report.

“Pearce is an explosive edge rusher with the athleticism and the motor to generate consistent pressure as a pass rusher,” PFN wrote. “He’s shown that his combination of hand usage, first-step acceleration, and effort allows him to beat NFL-caliber offensive linemen at the point of attack on a consistent basis. He knows what moves to use against certain offensive linemen, and he executes those moves with precise timing and placement.

“Though he projects better as a stand-up edge rusher in a 3-4 base defense, Pearce can rush with his hand in the dirt and could fare well in a 4-3 base system, too. He’ll likely need to add a little bit more weight to his frame at the next level to do so, though. Pearce has the tools to be a solid starter and a high-end pass-rusher at the next level.”

Adding weight shouldn’t be a problem. Pearce would fit neatly to fill the Commanders’ need.

Other late-first-round targets could be Nic Scourton of Texas A&M and Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku. Scourton brings physicality to the position, according to nfl.com.

“(Scouton is a) physical edge presence with the potential for creating havoc on all three downs,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “(He) can power across the blocker’s face and into gaps but is an average “set-and-contain” run defender. He plays with adequate hustle and range in pursuit and hits runners with heavy pads. He’s an eclectic rusher with a mature rush plan and rarely shows opponents the same look on consecutive plays.

“He won’t outrace or bulldoze tackles, but he utilizes tempo alterations and a bag full of moves and counters. Teams threw chips and double-teams his way out of concern and respect. Scourton’s size, demeanor and rush talent give him a chance to become a productive three-down starter off the edge.”

As for Ezeiruaku, it’s a little more nuanced on his future in the league, Zierlein wrote.

“Slightly undersized outside linebacker for a 3-4 front with long arms and plus athleticism. Ezeiruaku uses every bit of his length paired with aggression to mitigate size differences at the point of attack. He gets engulfed at times but typically separates from or slips blocks cleanly.

“He’s quick off the snap, using bend and agility to win at the top of the rush or make stops in the backfield. His hands exploit small advantages to turn them into big ones and he has a variety of ways to challenge protection, though he’s still learning to craft his plans. Ezeiruaku’s play demeanor, skill and athletic talent are the underpinnings of a productive starter with three-down value.”

There’s a possibility the Commanders would need to trade up to get any of those three guys. They have pick No. 29 (first round), 61 (second), 128 (fourth), 205 (sixth), 245 (seventh). Could they pair that fourth-round pick with the first-round pick to get a quality edge rusher.

Looking at the board on nfldraftbuzz.com, Pearce may be out of the conversation for the Commanders. But Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart might be in play.

“The film shows a defensive force tailor-made for an aggressive 4-3 system where he can pin his ears back and attack upfield,” nfldraftbuzz.com wrote. “Stewart's explosive get-off and natural power, now validated by historic combine numbers (4.59 forty at 267 pounds with a blistering 1.58 10-yard split), translate perfectly to a wide-9 alignment, allowing him to set a devastating edge while maintaining the flexibility to reduce inside on passing downs. His ability to stack and shed while maintaining gap integrity will make him a day one starter against the run.”