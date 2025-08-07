The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the NFL preseason, which is slated to begin on Saturday on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. Patrick Mahomes and company have been hard at work so far during this training camp period, looking to shake off the humiliation of last year's Super Bowl blowout loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Recently, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke on what his plans are for Mahomes as it pertains to him playing or not playing in the preseason slate.

“#Chiefs HC Andy Reid says the plan is for Patrick Mahomes to play the first quarter of Saturday’s preseason game vs. the Cardinals,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Meirov also noted that “Reid has long been a believer in giving starters preseason reps.”

Indeed, Mahomes has been known to play more than a lot of starting quarterbacks in the preseason over the years, which is especially notable since the Chiefs are typically coming off of long playoff runs, meaning they had considerably shorter offseasons than a lot of their NFL counterparts.

Still, it's unlikely that the Chiefs will be asking Mahomes to do too much during the quarter he suits up for against the Cardinals, as the last thing the franchise wants to do is lose their best player to injury before the season even starts.

Can the Chiefs continue their dynasty?

Injuries have become an increasing problem for the Chiefs in recent years. Last year, the team's wide receiver room was decimated in that department, and Travis Kelce at his current age wasn't able to pick up a whole lot of the slack.

While the Chiefs routinely make deep playoff runs year after year, Kansas City hasn't necessarily been the “light show” offense of Mahomes' earlier career over the last couple of seasons, causing him to cascade down MVP ballots.

While individual awards probably don't mean a ton to Mahomes at this point in his career, Chiefs fans would certainly love to see the team rekindle some of the offensive magic that defined them in the late 2010s.

In any case, the Chiefs' regular season is set to get underway on September 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.