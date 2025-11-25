It's been a disastrous 2025 season for the Washington Commanders, who currently sit at 3-8 coming off a bye week and heading into next weekend's matchup against the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been in and out of the lineup with various injuries so far this year, and with the season already essentially lost, some have wondered whether the 2024 Rookie of the Year would appear in a game again this season.

Recently, Daniels himself spoke on that speculation.

“I've got to go play football,” said Daniels, per Ben Standig on X, formerly Twitter. “If I'm healthy and ready to go, I want to be out there.”

Jayden Daniels is asked about possibly returning this season despite injury risk: "If I'm healthy and ready to go, I want to be out there."https://t.co/iQ5Gf5Wgsk pic.twitter.com/9kr3Y28jIk — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

At this point, the Commanders have essentially no chance of making the playoffs this season, especially not with some tough games still remaining on their schedule, and the best record they can finish with being a measly 9-8.

Article Continues Below

Still, Daniels would certainly like to end this season on a more positive note than the one he's on right now, as he has not played nearly up to the lofty standard he set for himself during his rookie season, which can at least partially be attributed to his injury woes.

As a whole, some fans anticipated that the Commanders would take a step back this year, considering how many one-score games turned in their favor a year ago. However, few could have anticipated the team looking this ghastly so far in the 2025 season, and at this point, it's worth considering if the Commanders might want to bottom out in the hopes of securing a higher draft pick next spring.

Just good luck convincing Daniels of that strategy

In any case, the Commanders will next take the field on Sunday evening at home for a game against the Denver Broncos, which will kick off at 8:20 pm ET. It remains to be seen whether Daniels will be able to play.