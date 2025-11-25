The Washington Commanders are still trying to get Jayden Daniels back on the field, but his injury is still causing issues. And in other injury news, the Commanders made a move with wide receiver Noah Brown before their clash against the Broncos.

Surprisingly, it’s a positive report, according to a post on X by the Commanders.

“We have opened the 21-day practice window for WR Noah Brown”

However, it’s late enough in the season to make people wonder whether Brown will offer any kind of real impact in 2025.

Commanders WR Noah Brown doesn’t offer much

The Commanders can talk all they want about wide receiver injuries. But Brown simply isn’t very good. He’s an eight-year veteran whose career high in yardage is 567. He had three touchdowns for the Cowboys in 2022, two for the Texans in 2023, and one last season for the Commanders. And that one fell into his hands at the end of a Hail Mary tip. A high school player could have caught that ball.

So why do the Commanders act like they’re missing something with Brown out of the lineup? It’s hard to imagine that general manager Adam Peters believes he constructed a decent receiver room with a guy — nearly 30 years old and a former seventh-round pick — as the No. 3 player on the depth chart.

Here’s what Dan Quinn said about Brown when the Commanders signed him in 2024, according to NFL.com.

“I think the first thing I think about with Noah, this is a dog-ass competitor,” Quinn said. “He is a really physical player. He's got a great background both as a receiver and on (special) teams. He's a fantastic teammate. And so, when we had the ability to add him to this group, it was a very easy decision from the coaching side.”

And what Brown do for you? He delivered a mediocre season of 35 catches for 453 yards in nine games in 2024.

Does anyone wonder why the Commanders are 3-8 this season?