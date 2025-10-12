Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is steadily progressing in his recovery from a quadriceps injury. In fact, he could be on track to return in time for a divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

McLaurin will miss his third straight game as he continues rehabilitation. But his recovery has reportedly gone as planned without any setbacks. The Commanders opted not to place him on injured reserve. That's a sign that the team expected the two-time Pro Bowl selection to be available within a four-week window.

Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that McLaurin and wideout Noah Brown, who has been sidelined with groin and knee issues, are both making steady progress but are not yet ready to return. “We’ve got a real process in our return-to-play that we believe in,” Quinn said. “We know it works, so we’ll hit all those steps.”

The Commanders could regain a vital offensive leader

Pelissero reported that McLaurin has a legitimate chance to be activated for Washington’s upcoming trip to AT&T Stadium. For that to happen, the veteran receiver will likely need to take part in at least one or two practices leading up to the game. If McLaurin can gradually increase his workload and clear the necessary benchmarks, it would mark a significant boost for the Commanders' offense, searching for consistency.

McLaurin’s absence has tested Washington’s depth. But several players have stepped up. Deebo Samuel has emerged as Jayden Daniels’ top target, ranking among the league’s most productive receivers with 300 yards and four touchdowns. Rookie Luke McCaffrey has also contributed to expanded opportunities, including a 50-yard reception in the team’s win over the Chargers.

The Commanders’ offensive line could also receive reinforcement soon. Guard Sam Cosmi, designated to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list, participated in a fully padded practice for the first time since his injury and is nearing activation.

Washington has managed to stay competitive despite key injuries, but McLaurin’s potential return against the Cowboys would provide leadership and firepower at a pivotal point in the season.