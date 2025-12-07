As Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz was carted off during the team's 31-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, there is an unfortunate update on the star pass-catcher. With the Commanders also dealing with injuries to quarterback Jayden Daniels, the last thing the team wants to hear is a dreadful absence for one of its players.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network would report that Washington head coach Dan Quinn has said that Ertz is “feared to have torn his ACL,” pointing out that, with how Ertz was emotional when sustaining the injury, this was the unfortunate expectation.

“Commanders coach Dan Quinn told reporters that TE Zach Ertz is feared to have torn his ACL, which would explain Ertz’s emotional reaction,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

While that is what Quinn fears, it isn't 100 percent a sure thing, though it's expected to be the diagnosis; but the one aspect that he was sure to say is that it will be one that will keep him out for a while.

“Early signs say a serious injury,” Quinn said, according to ESPN, who also said that the tight end will undergo imaging on Monday.

At 35 years old, Ertz was looking to help the Commanders in their offensive output, as this season, he's caught 49 passes for 493 yards and four touchdowns. When he went down in the third quarter, he was overcome with sadness when Ertz was getting carted off, a sight that garnered an emotional reaction from Quinn.

“This guy is one hell of a competitor in every way,” Quinn said. “To see the frustration and emotion with that, all of us are feeling that.”

At any rate, Washington is now a dreadful 3-10 as the team next faces the New York Giants.