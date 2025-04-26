The NFL Draft is a showcase of hope, potential, and strategic precision. Sometimes, however, even promising moves can miss the bigger picture. That’s the unfortunate reality for the Washington Commanders after Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. In a pivotal year when every decision needed to sharpen their Super Bowl trajectory, the Commanders played it safe. It could end up costing them dearly. With limited draft capital and sky-high expectations, Washington’s conservative approach on Day 1 has raised more questions than it answered. It makes them the biggest losers of the night.

An Offseason Built for a Win-Now Window

The Commanders entered the 2025 offseason with a clear mission. They needed to maximize the rookie contract window of rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels. Their front office, led by general manager Adam Peters, acted aggressively to put pieces around him. Washington’s free agency showed both creativity and urgency. They brought in Deebo Samuel in a bold move to leverage Daniels’ strengths. This was particularly true in the quick passing game and open-field creation.

They also retained veteran tight end Zach Ertz. That signaled a commitment to continuity, providing Daniels with a trusted security blanket. Meanwhile, acquiring left tackle Laremy Tunsil gave the offensive line a major boost. This ensured Daniels' blind side would be better protected in Year 2. Veteran additions like linebacker Bobby Wagner and punter Tress Way were exactly the kind of pragmatic signings expected for a team operating on the margins of a contender’s build. After an eight-win improvement in 2024, the Commanders looked poised to prove their turnaround wasn’t a fluke.

Of course, when you’re “all in,” every personnel decision matters more. The margin for error shrinks. Washington entered the 2025 NFL Draft with just five total picks — and now, after Round 1, that margin looks dangerously thin.

Here we'll try to look at why the Washington Commanders were the biggest losers of the 2025 NFL Draft Round 1.

A Safe Pick That Missed the Moment

Holding the No. 29 pick, the Commanders opted for what many would call a “solid” selection: offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr out of Oregon. On paper, the logic is clear. Recall that the Commanders traded for Tunsil and moved Brandon Coleman to compete with Andrew Wylie at right tackle. As such, adding Conerly offered another layer of protection for Daniels. Conerly’s tape shows an athlete with natural balance, clean footwork, and the agility to handle speed rushers. He’s scheme-versatile, able to block effectively in zone schemes while also offering the strength to win in power run looks.

And yet, context matters — and the context here says Washington could not afford to prioritize “nice to have” depth over pressing, impact needs. Especially not when comparable tackles, like Josh Simmons (taken two picks later by Kansas City), were still available.

The Commanders needed immediate difference-makers elsewhere — specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Cornerback remains an exposed unit. Edge depth is razor-thin. They also still need another runningback. Taking an offensive lineman who will likely sit behind Tunsil and Coleman for at least a year is a luxury Washington simply couldn’t afford. Not with just four picks left to fill glaring holes across the roster.

What Josh Conerly Jr Brings Is Not Enough

None of this is a slight against Conerly as a player. He has all the traits to become a high-end NFL starter. His technique is advanced for his age. His body control and mirror ability on the edge make him an ideal candidate to neutralize modern pass-rushers. If injuries strike, Conerly will be a valuable insurance policy. Down the line, he could absolutely anchor the left tackle position for years to come.

However, that's not what Washington needed at the top of their priority list. The Commanders needed plug-and-play starters. They needed disruptors who could tilt games. They needed defensive tone-setters who could compensate for a unit that faded down the stretch last season. Instead, they drafted a developmental tackle who might not meaningfully impact 2025 unless calamity strikes.

In a different year, Conerly would be a home run pick. In a different situation, you could applaud Washington for thinking long-term. That said, in this win-now window, with limited draft resources and urgent holes to patch, it feels painfully misaligned. Washington bet safe — when boldness was required.

Final Verdict

The Commanders’ choice of Josh Conerly Jr reflects a sound scouting process but a poor grasp of situational urgency. Sure, Conerly could develop into a valuable piece for the future. However, Washington’s present demands were too critical to punt on. Other teams with clearer long-term timelines — like the Chiefs with Simmons — could afford to take similar swings. Washington could not.

Ultimately, drafting for need over value is always a delicate dance. Still, for a team betting its Super Bowl aspirations on rapid growth around Jayden Daniels, every first-round pick needed to hit the ground running. To be crystal clear-Washington didn’t get worse on Thursday night. On the flip side, they didn’t get meaningfully better either. In the brutal calculus of NFL championship windows, that’s just as costly.