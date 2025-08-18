NHL Free Agency started on July 1, but some solid players have yet to find a new home. One of those is goaltender Ilya Samsonov. Some teams still have needs in goal, and could benefit from signing the Russian netminder late in free agency.

Samsonov was the 22nd overall pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2015 NHL Draft. After finishing up his time in the KHL, the netminder would join the Caps organization in 2018-19. After time with the Hershey Bears, he joined the NHL the next year.

He became the primary man in between the pipes for the Caps in 2021-22, playing in 44 games, with a 23-12-5 record and a .896 save percentage. He would sign as a free agent in the summer of 2022 with the Toronto Maple Leafs, play in 82 games in two seasons, and win 50 games. The Leafs' goaltender had the best season of his career in 2022-23, going 27-10-5 with a .919 save percentage and a 2.33 goals against average.

The Russian signed with the Vegas Golden Knights in the summer of 2024, playing one season in the desert before returning to free agency. He has played in 200 games in his NHL career, going 118-48-15 with a 2.77 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.

Here are three teams who could benefit from the veteran netminder's services.

The Penguins should consider Ilya Samsonov

The Pittsburgh Penguins have two goalies under contract right now for the 2025-26 season. One of them is Tristan Jarry. Jarry struggled in 2024-25 to the point that he was sent to the AHL during the season. There was the idea that the Penguins could trade away Jarry, but they decided to retain the Canadian. The netminder is a two-time NHL All-Star, but is coming off his worst season as a professional. In 2024-25, he was 16-12-6 with a 3.09 goals against average and a .893 save percentage. With his struggles, the team could use another option in the net, and Samsonov could fill that need.

The need is exacerbated by their other option in the goal. That is Joel Blomqvist, the 23-year-old Finn. He lacks experience, and the experience he has had at the NHL level has not been positive. In 15 games, the former 52nd pick in the NHL Draft was 4-9-1 with a 3.81 goals against average and a .885 save percentage. While the Penguins may not be competing for a playoff spot this year, they need to upgrade in goal. They have over $13 million in cap space still, and could easily sign Samsonov to help the situation.

The Flames could use help in goal

Article Continues Below

The Calgary Flames had a solid goaltending situation in 2024-25. The team was 15th in the NHL in goals against average and ninth in the league in save percentage in 2024-25. Dustin Wolf was great, going 29-16-8 with a 2.64 goals against average and a .910 save percentage. Meanwhile, Dan Vladar played in 30 games with a 12-11-6 record and a 2.80 goals against average and a .898 save percentage. Vladar signed with the Philadelphia Flyers this summer.

The team brought in Ivan Prosvetov as the backup. He was the 114th pick in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes. The Russian netminder has been a part of both the Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche organizations, playing in 24 games, going 8-9-2 with a 3.70 goals against average and a .881 save percentage in that span. He spent 2024-25 with CSKA Moscow of the KHL and was solid, going 20-16-2 with a 2.32 goals against average and a .920 save percentage.

Now, the Russian netminder is getting another chance in the NHL, but he has not shown himself to be a reliable NHL-level player. While Wolf is clearly the top goaltender, if Samsonov is willing to be a backup, this could be a great landing spot for him.

Edmonton could help its goaltending woes

The Edmonton Oilers' goaltending woes have been well-documented. The issue has not been as prevalent in the regular season, as Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined for a 2.87 goals against average in 2024-25. That would move to 3.32 goals against average in the 2025 playoffs. They would also see their team save percentage fall from from .897 to .888 in the postseason.

While Skinner and Pickard are both still under contract for this season, they are also both free agents next summer. They have Matt Tomkins at the AHL level, but he has not played in the NHL yet. Of the four goaltenders on minor-league contracts, none of them have NHL experience.

Signing a player like Samsonov could be huge for the franchise. He has playoff experience and has been solid in the playoffs in the past. He would give the Oilers an option if Skinner or Pickard both struggle, or if one gets injured. This would also take Samsonov being willing to spend some time in the AHL, most likely, which could make it a more difficult signing. Regardless, Edmonton could use a solid option in net as an alternative.

Samsonov has been a mostly reliable goaltender in his career, and at just 28 years old, the Russian still has some juice to give to a new team. While it is late in the free agency cycle, a team can still make a splash with this signing — and the Penguins, Flames and Oilers should be inquiring.