Gavin McKenna is widely expected to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft next June. The newest member of the Penn State Nittany Lions is fresh off ripping up the Western Hockey League, and will now take his talents from Medicine Hat, Alberta to University Park, Pennsylvania in 2025-26.

And the 17-year-old doesn't mind the pressure that comes with being one of the most highly sought-after players outside of the National Hockey League.

“I don't mind the attention,” the young Canadian told NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale earlier this week. “Honestly, I don't really think a whole lot of it. You get used to it. You think there's a lot of pressure, but I don't mind it.

“Obviously it's a different year for me. I'm looking forward to just the whole draft year itself, talking to NHL teams and just working towards the goal of getting drafted as high as possible. On top of that, I'm looking forward to being at Penn State. I think we have a great team there.”

McKenna spent the last three seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers after being drafted first overall by the WHL franchise in 2022. The Whitehouse native was the first Yukon-born player to be selected No. 1, and he helped the Tigers win the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2024-25.

He was absolutely electric in junior hockey, posting a ridiculous 129 points in 56 regular-season games and following it up with 38 more points in 16 playoff contests. Representing the Western Hockey League in the 2025 Memorial Cup, McKenna finished second in tournament scoring as the Tigers were beaten by the London Knights in the championship game.

Gavin McKenna will spend his last year outside the NHL at Penn State

Following the 2024 decision of the NCAA to allow Canadian Hockey League players to be eligible to play in collegiate competition, McKenna committed to the Nittany Lions for the 2025-26 campaign earlier this month.

He immediately becomes a Hobey Baker favorite as he looks to play “against older, heavier, stronger guys” before likely going pro in 2026-27.

McKenna won two gold medals with Team Canada in 2024; one at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and another at the World U18 Championships in Finland. But he was unable to capture another in 2025, as Canada finished fifth place in the World Junior Hockey Championship, watching the United States win gold for a second year in a row.

“We know that it's not normal for Canada to finish that bad two years in a row, so especially for us returning guys, there's a lot of fire in our hearts to kind of prove ourselves this year,” McKenna told Morreale.

McKenna was the youngest player on Canada's roster in 2025, scoring a goal in five games. He should be one of the roster's premier players as the country looks to return to junior hockey supremacy for the first time since 2023.

Along with the world juniors, the youngster is also looking forward to making the transition from Canadian junior hockey to the NCAA — and hopefully helping the Tigers win a title in the process.

“I think less games will be a big adjustment, living on your own, kind of getting ready for life,” he said. “I think just being with a new team is always different. It's going to be a big adjustment but I think it'll get me ready for my rookie year (in the NHL). I want to win a national championship for sure. I think my goals are high for myself and I know it's going to be an important year.”

It'll be interesting to see how the dynamic young forward performs in 2025-26 — and which NHL team will get the privilege to select him next summer.