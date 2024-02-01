Who won the Canucks-Flames trade?

The Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames engaged in a blockbuster NHL trade on Tuesday night. The Canucks acquired center Elias Lindholm from Calgary for Andrei Kuzmenko amongst other asset exchanges. Now, fans on social media have mixed feelings about the move.

NHL fans debate the Canucks-Flame trade on X

The Canucks move a step closer to their 2024 Stanley Cup aspirations with the arrival of Elias Lindholm. Vancouver boasts 71 points on the season, which ties them for the best standing in the NHL. Lindholm adds depth to the already-stacked team.

Meanwhile, the Flames received promising assets that will help their team's future. Calgary received Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick in return, per ESPN.

Fans are divided about the trade, but first, the excitement for Vancouver's outlook rose to the top:

So the Canucks will now have SIX players from the team at the all star game and Tocchet — Jack Eichel is a Stanley Cup champion 🏆 (@MadadMuham4658) February 1, 2024

One X user claimed, “Canucks are winning the cup confirmed.”Another fan said Vancouver's trade was a smart move that signals their “all-in” status toward a championship.

On the other hand, some believe Vancouver did not need to make the move, as one user claimed “the Canucks got worse today.” Others agreed that Vancouver overpaid to land Lindholm.

One fan even went as far as saying that Andrei Kuzmenko is better than Elias Lindholm. Nevertheless, both teams got positives from the trade.

The Flames are struggling to stay afloat in the competitive Pacific Division. Calgary has accumulated 49 points so far during the 2023-24 season. Questions about the team's competitiveness have flooded in since the start of the year.

They may not be able to compete with elite teams, but they have a promising future. In turn, Vancouver's squad got even scarier than before. It will be interesting to see if the Canucks can win the 2024 Stanley Cup title.