The Canucks have a new center.

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired center Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames via a trade, per numerous reports, including one from Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

“Elias Lindholm has officially been traded to the #canucks,” Johnston posted on X Wednesday night.

Although the final terms of the deal have yet to be reported at the time of this writing, the belief is that in exchange for Lindholm, the Canucks have let go of Andrei Kuzmenko, with Pierre LeBrun of TSN reporting that the slumping second-year forward has waived his No-Trade Clause to approve the deal that would send him to the Flames.

“Told that Kuzmenko has officially signed off on his NTC to accept a trade to Calgary.”

Lindholm is having another solid campaign in the 2023-24 season. Through 49 games with the Flames, Lindholm has managed to score nine goals to go with 23 assists for 32 points. Kuzmenko, on the other hand, has been struggling on the ice after a sensational first season in the pros. After going off for 39 goals and 35 assists in the 2022-23 season, Kuzmenko only has eight goals and 13 assists in 43 games. Perhaps a change of scenery will light a fire under Kuzmenko again, and that will have to be seen as he starts a new chapter in his hockey career, this time with the Flames.

Lindholm is playing on an expiring contract and will be a free agent at the end of the season. Kuzmenko, meanwhile, is under team control until at least the end of the 2024-25 season.