The NHL is reportedly going to host two Stadium Series games next season at MetLife Stadium on back-to-back days in February 2024, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Both games will be between Metropolitan division rivals. One of the matchups will be between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers. The other matchup will be between the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers.

Three of these four teams made the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, and should be in the conversation next year. The Flyers are in a clear rebuild, but have played in plenty of outdoor games in the past. They have played the Bruins and Penguins multiple times in the past, and played the Rangers one time. Their one win came against the Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field in 2019.

Of course, the Devils will be playing in their home state of New Jersey at MetLife Stadium but Philadelphia is not too far, and the fanbase can make the trip to north New Jersey.

The Devils once played an outdoor game in 2014 against the Rangers at Yankee Stadium, and lost the game 7-3.

The Rangers have played in many outdoor games, and played both the Devils and the Islanders at Yankee Stadium in 2014, winning both. As mentioned above, they beat the Devils 7-3. They beat the Islanders 2-1. The last time they played in an outdoor game, they beat the Buffalo Sabres in 2018 at Citi Field in the Winter Classic.

It will be intriguing to see these matchups in a unique setting in MetLife Stadium next season.