The New York Rangers certainly wanted more out of their run in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, they had further ambitions this year.

However, it wasn’t meant to be. New York raced to an impressive 2-0 series lead where they outscored the New Jersey Devils 10-2. Despite that, they fell in seven games to those same Devils.

Following the series, questions began swirling about the future of head coach Gerard Gallant. Those questions received answers on May 6 when the veteran bench boss and the Rangers agreed to part ways.

Now, the Rangers have a major decision to make. General manager Chris Drury needs to hire the right man for the job if he has any desire to see his team make the jump to the next level.

The Rangers’ opening is certainly the most attractive option on the market now. They are a playoff team with the talent to win it all, they just need the right voice behind the bench.

With that in mind, here are three of the best candidates to become the next head coach of the New York Rangers.

3) Mike Babcock, former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach

I want to preface this by saying that Babcock’s inclusion here is purely based on existing reports. The Rangers are doing homework on the former Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs head coach, according to Rangers reporter Vince Mercogliano.

Babcock last coached in the NHL in 2019 when he was fired by the Maple Leafs. Questions arose about his treatment of players, with the most notable incident surrounding his treatment of a then-19-year-old Mitch Marner.

Beyond that, Babcock has held one coaching gig. He coached the University of Saskatchewan’s men’s hockey team for one season before stepping down and retiring.

Optically, this is a much better move than their rumored interest in former Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville. However, it’s still a terrible look. Babcock may have a track record of success, but he is not liked by many former players. One former Red Wings player even considers him the worst person they’ve ever met.

Babcock fits the mold of a veteran head coach with a track record of success and a Stanley Cup-winning pedigree the Rangers are likely interested in. Drury has to weigh whether this move outweighs any potential backlash, both inside and outside of the organization.

2) Kris Knoblauch, Hartford Wolf Pack head coach

The Rangers only have one internal candidate, and that is Knoblauch. He currently coaches the team’s AHL affiliate in Hartford and currently has the team in the AHL Atlantic Division Finals.

Knoblauch has no experience as an NHL head coach, which is sure to cast doubt on his candidacy for this job. However, that may be what makes him the most interesting of any potential candidates.

Knoblauch represents a fresh face amid a search that’s sure to look toward retreads, as most NHL coaching searches tend to do. The 44-year-old understands the modern game better than any of those other coaches, as well.

Many believe Knoblauch will one day be a head coach in the NHL. It remains to be seen whether that opportunity presents itself on Broadway this summer.

1) Peter Laviolette, former Washington Capitals head coach

Laviolette is also a candidate for the Columbus Blue Jackets vacancy. However, the former Washington Capitals head coach may view the Rangers opening as a more attractive opportunity.

Laviolette left the Capitals at the end of this past regular season after Washington failed to make the playoffs. The 58-year-old spent three seasons in the nation’s capital.

Laviolette is exactly what the Rangers likely desire, just without the certain backlash and controversy. The former Capitals bench boss ranks eight all-time in wins and won a Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.

Many consider Laviolette to be the safest option, which makes a lot of sense given the field of candidates. If the team wants a Stanley Cup-winning pedigree and a winning track record from a veteran head coach, they should look no further than Laviolette.