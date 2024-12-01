The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins were once both the toast of the Eastern Conference, but both franchises have fallen on difficult times of late – especially the Penguins.

But that didn't stop things from getting feisty during Friday night's 2-1 victory by the Penguins over the Bruins at TD Garden. Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin got into it with first-year Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov as the latter was on the bench; the former took a swing at him in response.

As a result, they're lighter in the wallet on Saturday.

Both players were fined $5,000, the maximum amount allowed under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Malkin was given a minor penalty for slashing, while Zadorov was hit with a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Penguins core players Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are going down with the ship

The championship window for the Penguins has all but officially closed. Despite this, the trio of Sidney Crosby, Malkin and Kris Letang intend on sticking with the team despite the struggles.

According to Malkin earlier this month, he has no intention of going anywhere and wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh playing with his longtime teammates, via Athlon Sports.

“It’s my second home here,” Malkin said. “I’m glad to be here. It doesn’t matter if we win, or we lose. I want to be here always together with Sid (Crosby), with Tanger (Kris Letang).”

“We understand it's a tough time right now. We traded Lars (Eller) yesterday. I want to stay together.”

The chances of the Penguins to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in three years aren't looking good, despite Malkin's desire to once again get back to the annual tournament before he retires.

“I love the playoffs so much,” Malkin said. “I need to feel it again. I couldn’t leave if I never play in the playoffs again. Not until then.”

The Penguins are back in action Saturday against the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena, looking for a second straight win.