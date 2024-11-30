ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames are starting to experience a lull after their hot start to the season. The preseason predictions had the Flames being one of the worst teams in the league, but they currently sit second in the Pacific Division. Calgary will be unable to sustain that pace if they keep losing to inferior opponents, which will be the case when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. The Penguins won a massive game over the Boston Bruins on Friday night, and they should be vulnerable to a loss after that emotional victory. Dan Vladar and Alex Nedeljkovic will be the likely starters after they were both the backups for Friday night's games. The Flames have lost six straight on the road entering this game. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Penguins prediction and pick.

Here are the Flames-Penguins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Penguins Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +100

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 6 (-125)

Under: 6 (+105)

How To Watch Flames vs. Penguins

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NHL Network, City, Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

Dan Vladar hasn't been an issue for the Flames this season, but he is an easier matchup than Dustin Wolf. Vladar has a 4-4-3 record this season with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He could get some run as the main guy to give Wolf a break, as Wolf allowed four goals in back-to-back games. Vladar allowed just two goals in his last start, losing 2-1 in overtime. He also won the start before that in overtime but allowed three goals on 23 shots. The Flames need to get their goaltending situation back on track to maintain their spot in the standings.

Alex Nedeljkovic should be a goaltender that the Flames' offense can succeed against in this game. Nedeljkovic has given the starting duties back to Tristan Jarry, which is unsurprising considering his 3-4-3 record, 3.42 goals-against average, and .877 save percentage. He started last Saturday against Utah and allowed six goals on 30 shots.

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Through the middle of November, the Penguins had lost six of their past seven games, including losses against the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets. It was starting to reach rock bottom for the Penguins, and any trades were on the table to give the team a fresh start. However, they've won back-to-back games against the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins. Pittsburgh has a 4-4-2 record over their past ten games but still sits eighth in the Metropolitan Division. Despite their struggles, the Penguins are just three points behind the last wildcard spot.

The Flames won their first matchup with the Penguins earlier in the season, but Pittsburgh outshot Calgary 38-25 in the 4-3 shootout loss. The Flames had a massive win in that game, but it was far from convincing at home.

Final Flames-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Penguins will struggle to get up for this game a night after their big win over the Bruins. On the other hand, the Flames struggled against the Blue Jackets and will be desperate for the victory. Nedeljkovic gives no reason to believe the Penguins will find a way to win this game, as Vladar wins that goaltending battle on paper. Take the Flames to break their three-game losing streak.

Flames ML (+100)