Former Nashville Predators goalie Yaroslav Askarov had offers from other teams before the San Jose Sharks acquired him earlier this summer. The Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers were all in the running, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

The trade came weeks after Predators' starting goaltender Juuse Saros was signed to an eight-year extension.

The Sharks acquired Askarov, center Nolan Burke, and a 2025 third-round draft pick in exchange for center David Edstrom, goaltender Magnus Chrona and a 2025 first-round pick.

Although Askarov was drafted 11th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, he's only appeared in three NHL games, posting a 1-1-0 record with a 2.57 GAA and .914 SV%. With the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, Askarov posted a 30-13-1 record with a 2.39 GAA and .911 SV%.

Even though Askarov flashed potential, Predators general manager Barry Trotz told The Athletic he knew that a trade could happen when they extended Saros.

“I knew it was a possibility that I would have to move him if I signed Saros,” he said. “But at the same time, when we did talk (with Dan Milstein, Askarov's agent), we said we would have full cooperation between himself and his client and let’s just get to camp and go over the plan and see where it’s at.

“But he did say his desire was to be in the NHL and he may not report.”

What did teams offer Predators for Yaroslav Askarov?

According to The Athletic, the other teams in the running didn't disclose their offers, making it interesting as to why the Predators specifically chose the Sharks offer. Nashville was interested in Edstrom to keep adding to their center depth.

With Saros locked in, it made sense that Askarov would be traded, otherwise there's a real chance he wouldn't report to training camp.

Regardless of Trotz preferring the trade request to happen sooner, he seems content with what he received. Askarov gets a fresh start and a chance to be a starting goalie in the NHL.

“He’s thankful for the Nashville Predators for accommodating his request,” Askarov's agent Dan Milstein told The Athletic last week. “He’s looking forward to the new opportunity. He knows there are two goalies signed to one-way contracts in San Jose and completely understands that nothing is given.”

Askarov heads into camp with the Sharks, aiming to beat Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek for the starting spot. The former 2020 first-round pick can help a position that allowed a league-high 331 goals in the 2023-24 season.