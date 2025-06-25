The Nashville Predators are coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Now, they hope to bounce back, but must overcome some loud trade rumors. One of their top scorers is involved in those trade rumors, and there is a small chance the Preds could deal him. Jonathan Marchessault has been at the heart of those rumors, and there are three good trade destinations where he might land.

Marchessault had a good season, scoring 21 goals and 35 assists over 78 games. However, it was a step down from the previous season, when he had 42 goals and 27 assists. Because of his and the team's struggles, Marchessault might be willing to leave for another team. Numerous scenarios and rumors are circulating about Marchessault. If he does request a trade, it will be to a team that is likely to be in the playoff hunt.

Marchessault is still a member of the Predators. However, if the time comes for a trade, then there will need to be a team that can make a good offer. There are logistically three good trade destinations for Marchessault, and all these teams would be great fits.

Jonathan Marchessault could go home to Montreal

Marchessault is from Cap-Rouge, Quebec, and grew up watching the Montreal Canadiens. Recently, rumors circulated that the Habs would be the best place for Marchessault in the event of a possible trade.

Last year, when Marchessault was a free agent, the Canadiens allegedly attempted to sign him. However, he chose to sign a five-year deal with the Predators instead of a three-year contract with the Habs. The contract currently has four years left on a $5.5 million AAV. While Marchessault does have 15 years on his no-trade list, the Habs are not one of them. Could there be a scenario where the Predators trade Marchessault to the Canadiens?

If the Canadiens want Marchessault, they would likely have to send a 2026 second-round pick and a top defensive prospect. To sweeten the deal, the Habs would likely want the Predators to retain 25 percent of the salary. Marchessault would likely play on the second line with Alex Newhook and be on the top power play unit. Ultimately, he would give Montreal a goal scorer with Stanley Cup championship experience, making him more valuable. Plus, he would be right at home in the environment where he grew up.

Jonathan Marchessault returns to Sin City

Article Continues Below

The Vegas Golden Knights are never out of the picture, as they consistently seem to secure a major deal. If the Predators trade Marchessault, Vegas could be on the short list of teams who would be a great fit.

Just look at what Marchessault did for the Knights when they won the Stanley Cup, as he tallied 13 goals and 12 assists over 22 playoff games to help them win the title. Unsurprisingly, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy, cementing himself as the best player in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Marchessault fits on the Knights like a glove, and could easily slide back into the second line and the top power play. Playing with Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev would be great for him, and he could contribute to another title hunt.

What would the Knights have to give up? Likely, the cost would amount to a 2026 third-round pick, a 2026 fifth-round pick, and a prospect defenseman, along with salary retention. Any Marchessault trade would likely involve salary retention.

The Predators send him to Ottawa

The Senators are making a strong push in the offseason for reinforcements after falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round. So far, numerous names have been associated with the rumor mill. But the Senators are also one of the popular trade destinations for Marchessault.

If the Predators trade Marchessault to the Senators, they would be giving Ottawa a bona fide goal scorer. He could easily slot over to the first or second line, moving Drake Batherson and Fabian Zetterlund around. Also, there is always the possibility of being on the same line as Dylan Cozens, or even Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle. Ottawa would also utilize his skills on the power play. Substantially, it would be a great fit, and he would give a sagging offense a major boost.

If the Predators wanted to complete a deal, they would need to get a 2026 second-round pick, along with a possible third-round pick, and a prospect back. This assumes that the Predators would be ready to undertake a proper rebuild. Otherwise, they would likely attempt to snag a defenseman who they feel would give them the best chance to win. Regardless, Marchessault would be a great fit on a young team that is in his home country and in one of his preferred destinations.