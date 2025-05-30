The Nashville Predators just had one of the most disappointing seasons in NHL history. Now, they are at a crossroads as they decide whether to rebuild or continue going all in. The Predators should not trade Jonathan Marchessault in the 2025 offseason if they wish to stay competitive and make a run at the playoffs.

The Predators acquired Marchessault in the 2024 offseason, signing him to a five-year, $27,5 million contract. At the time, it seemed like a great deal, especially with Nashville also acquiring Steven Stamkos. But there is trouble in paradise, and Marchessault might not be in Nashville next season. Consequently, it could threaten to derail whatever playoff aspirations or title hopes the Predators had.

Marchessault was not awful in 2024-2025, still managing 21 goals and 35 assists for a total of 56 points. Yet, it was still a drop from the previous season, when Marchessault scored 42 goals and 27 assists for a total of 69 points. Remember, Marchessault had 57 points in the season before, so the potential for bouncing back is huge. The Predators should not trade Marchessault, and several reasons outline why.

Jonathan Marchessault is an elite scoring talent

Marchessault is still an elite scoring talent. Despite taking a small blip on the radar last season, the former Conn Smythe Trophy winner was still dangerous. Overall, Marchessault took a small dip in his shooting percentage, converting on just 10 percent of his shots, compared to 15.8 percent the season before. But Marchessault also took 60 fewer shots than he did in the previous season.

Marchessault is still dangerous on the power play. Ultimately, he had four goals and 19 assists on the extra-man attack, compared to eight goals and nine assists the previous season. This outlines how Marchessault was not the problem, as the Preds ranked 20th on the power play. Despite being one of the best snipers in the NHL, Marchessault's resistance to shooting the puck probably contributed to the problem.

While Marchessault is 34 years old, he is still capable of putting pucks in the back of the net. If he can shoot the puck more in the following season, the goal count will go up, and the Predators might win more games. It's tough to secure an elite scoring talent in the NHL. Therefore, letting one go would be disastrous.

Jonathan Marchessault has synergy with Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly

Despite any struggles from the Predators, Marchessault established a good rapport with Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly. The Predators often paired these three on the same line for good results. Sometimes, Marchessault was on the same line as Forsberg and Steven Stamkos. Nashville struggled out of the gate because it could not establish chemistry. Yet another season together could create big things for these three.

Article Continues Below

The Predators retained coach Andrew Brunette, and that means they will utilize the same system again. Therefore, Marchessault will have a full season and have established chemistry with Forsberg and O'Reilly. The best lineups Nashville could put out would likely have these three together. Consider how Marchessault did on the power play, often with these two capitalizing on his passes or his shots.

The Predators must absolutely keep Marchessault because he has established a rapport with Forsberg and O'Reilly and can still be a good player in these situations. Ultimately, building this line and creating new scoring lines can only help Nashville move forward as they attempt to make the playoffs after stumbling this season.

The Predators need his offense

Marchessault was one of the better players on the team. However, the offense was generally awful. Nashville ranked 31st in goals scored. Aside from Marchessault and Forsberg, there was no one else on the team who was a major threat to score. The Predators had issues scoring, but Marchessault was not the reason.

Luke Evangelista was among the young players who struggled. However, another season with Marchessault can help him get better. While Marchessault was the only consistent threat aside from Forseberg, moving him around with the young players can help them find their offense. The potential for greatness is there, but it would be all a wasted cause if the Predators shipped Marchessault out of town.

If the Predators can swing a trade for a skilled secondary scorer, it could help improve their offense. Therefore, they could move the lines around and even have Marchessault be on the same line as one of the new players and establish strong ties from the start. But trading Marchessault away would be a huge mistake, because the Predators would be losing a proven goal scorer without replacing him.