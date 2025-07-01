The Nashville Predators were among the most disappointing teams in the 2024-25 season. After spending big money in free agency, Nashville finished with the third-worst record in the NHL. They needed to make some changes after that season, which has already begun. The Predators signed defenseman Nick Perbix to a two-year contract once NHL free agency opened.

“2 x 2.75 for Perbix with Preds,” Anthony DiMarco of DailyFaceoff reported. TSN's Bob McKenzie concurred, “All signs point to defenceman Nick Perbix going to NSH on a two-year deal.”

Perbix has played three years in the NHL, all with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was a bottom-pair defender in Tampa, averaging 15:15 a night over his three seasons. He also has 13 games of playoff experience, which could be key for Nashville. Combine this move with the trade for Nic Hague, and Barry Trotz has re-made his bottom pair.

That is far from the only problem with the Predators, however. They ranked 31st in goals scored last year, even after adding Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault. But they have not added any scoring so far in free agency. Fifth-overall pick Brady Martin can be that one day, but he won't be the difference maker they need at 18 years old.

Perbix is far from a household name, but he can play important minutes for the Predators. They also saw Juuse Saros' numbers go down just after giving him an eight-year contract. Beefing up the defense in front of him can help him have a bounce-back season, which they desperately need.

The Predators could be big players in the trade market, with Marchessault trade rumors swirling. If they are able to get off that deal, they could add better depth in trades or bargain free-agency deals.

How will Barry Trotz and the Predators improve after a dreadful season?