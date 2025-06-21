The Nashville Predators spent big last summer in NHL Free Agency. They had the sort of offseason that, on paper, teams dream of having. Nashville convinced three of the best free agents to sign with them last July 1st. Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei signed on the dotted line. However, this did not work out. And next week, they hold the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Predators hoped going big would catapult them toward Stanley Cup contention. Unfortunately, it's done the exact opposite. Their free spending ways may have pushed them straight into the unrelenting arms of a rebuild. Thankfully, Nashville is well-stocked in terms of picks, especially at the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Predators own three first-round picks in this class. This includes the aforementioned fifth-overall selection. Nashville has a lot of things to consider once the first round begins next Friday. For now, let's examine the options on the table with the fifth-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Boston College forward James Hagens

James Hagens was the favorite to go No. 1 in the 2025 NHL Draft once the season began. As time went on, other players overtook him. Hagens remains an option to go No. 1, to be fair. In fact, ClutchPoints mocked Hagens to the New York Islanders in its most recent 2025 NHL Mock Draft.

Hagens is a very intriguing player despite others being flashier options. The Boston College star played at a point-per-game pace as a freshman. He possesses game-breaking offensive skill that can translate to the NHL. Moreover, he is defensively responsible. Scouts want to see him become a bit more hard-nosed and try to win more puck battles along the boards, but the potential is undeniable.

The Predators are looking to find their next franchise center. Hagens certainly qualifies as a potential franchise center if his development goes well. Nashville is not pleased to be in this position, given how they spent last July. However, they can start building for the future around this pick, and Hagens could be the cornerstone.

Moncton Wildcats forward Caleb Desnoyers

As mentioned, Hagens is in contention for the first overall pick. And he was mocked to the Islanders in our last mock. This is mainly due to the hometown connection the Boston College star has with New York. If the Islanders take him next week, this leaves the Predators wondering what they could do next.

ClutchPoints went with Moncton Wildcats star Caleb Desnoyers at fifth overall in our mock. Desnoyers is the reigning QMJHL MVP as well as a QMJHL champion. He isn't the most physical player on the ice, but he's certainly no pushover. All in all, he is a rather safe prospect. And the Predators won't complain about having the chance to add this sort of talent.

Desnoyers projects better as a center than some other options, and that could make him the pick here if Hagens is gone. He has top-six potential and he can provide cover in all situations. Desnoyers is a name to watch with the 2025 NHL Draft closing in.

Djurgardens IF forward Anton Frondell

One other option to consider is Anton Frondell, who could also be gone by the fifth-overall pick. Frondell is a very talented player and had one of the greatest U18 seasons in HockeyAllsvenskan history this year. And he did this while missing time with a few injuries.

Frondell is an option for teams like the Chicago Blackhawks for one major reason. Frondell can play down the middle as a center. However, he may be a better fit on the wing in the NHL. In fact, he spent extended time on the wing with Djurgardens IF this year.

The Predators would need to believe in his potential as a center for him to be the selection here. Still, Nashville could do a lot worse with the No. 5 pick. On talent alone, Frondell has to be considered an option for the Predators early on in the 2025 NHL Draft.