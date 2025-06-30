It's almost time for 2025 NHL Free Agency. Teams are sizing up the free agency market — both restricted and unrestricted — to see what they can do to improve their teams. The Vegas Golden Knights have held some trade discussions over RFA defenseman Nicolas Hague for some time. Instead of letting him to go market, Vegas has sent the defender to the Nashville Predators.

The Predators are acquiring Hague from the Golden Knights, as first reported by TSN's Darren Dreger. In return, Vegas is receiving defenseman Jeremy Lauzon and forward Colton Sissons. Hague, meanwhile, is signing a four-year contract extension with Nashville, as reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Hague moves on from the Sin City after six seasons. This past season saw the new Predators defenseman score five goals and 12 points for Vegas. He mainly skated on the third pairing, where he thrived as a physical presence who excelled when playing away from the puck.

What's next for Predators, Golden Knights

The Predators have made some intriguing moves to this point. For instance, they traded for veteran forward Erik Haula earlier in the offseason. Nashville is trying to overcome a vastly disappointing 2024-25 campaign. And they believe Hague could help improve their defense and keep pucks out of the net.

The Golden Knights' side of this is more peculiar, though. Vegas has had trade talks with the Toronto Maple Leafs over pending unrestricted free agent Mitch Marner. Hague had been mentioned as a potential piece in that deal. His move to Nashville could spell an end to those discussions.

If Vegas wants to make some moves, taking salary back in this deal makes it difficult. The Golden Knights are taking nearly $5 million in cap back in this deal. Lauzon and Sissons certainly have roles on this team. And placing Alex Pietrangelo on long-term injured reserve gives them more room. But it does feel as if Vegas has something else up its sleeve.

Fans won't have to wait too much longer for more moves, though. Monday is the final day before NHL Free Agency. And Tuesday afternoon will produce the bulk of the remaining moves this NHL offseason. It's shaping up to be an intriguing few days ahead for these teams.