The San Jose Sharks finished off a quiet offseason by making a big trade Friday. The Sharks have made a trade for Nashville Predators' goalie prospect Yaroslav Askarov, according to Elliotte Friedman from Sportsnet.

“Not sure yet all the particulars, but sounds like Yaroslav Askarov is being traded from Nashville to San Jose,” Friedman posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Chris Johnston from The Athletic followed up with the return. “The #SJSharks have acquired Yaroslav Askarov, a 2025 third-round pick and Nolan Burke from the #preds for a 2025 first-round pick, David Edstrom and Magnus Chrona. San Jose is sending the #VGK 2025 first-rounder in this deal, but will have the option to flip it to their own first-round pick if it falls in the top 10.”

Askarov requested a trade from the Predators this offseason. General manager Barry Trotz signed Juuse Saros to a massive extension, blocking Askarov's path to the NHL.

The Sharks are coming off the worst regular season in the league last year. Now, with a new coach and highly-touted prospect Macklin Celebrini, they could make a surprising playoff run.

Future of Sharks and Yaroslav Askarov

The San Jose Sharks did not do much to improve their team this offseason. They just picked up Cody Ceci to help their blue line and added Tyler Toffoli to increase their scoring depth. The team should get better, especially if Celebrini is all he is cracked up to be.

Celebrini has been spoken about in the same sentences as Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews. Those two were also the undoubted number-one picks and have become the top two forwards in the league. Celebrini has a lot to live up to but the Sharks must hope he is.

The Askarov addition is a great one for the Sharks. They were going into the season with Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek in net, two players who have not been great pros. Askarov was a first-round pick and has put up excellent numbers in the American Hockey League.