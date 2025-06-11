The Nashville Predators were the most disappointing team in the NHL in 2025. After being the free-agent darling in 2024, the Predators stumbled and missed the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

There is a dream scenario for the Predators that could set the team on the right path. Nashville's nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL free agency could derail all their hopes and dreams for next season.

It was not a fun season for the Predators. Unfortunately, after signing two high-profile free agents through the NHL free-agency period, it did not pan out. The Predators went 30-44-8, finishing seventh in the Central Division. Therefore, it was one of the most frustrating seasons for any hockey team that had high expectations.

The Predators hope for different results this time around. As they approach the NHL free-agency period, there are some decisions to make, along with $17.3 million in cap space. While there is a chance it could go well this time around, there are also numerous worst-case scenarios that could cause them to struggle again.

Predators overpay (again) for veteran free agents

Last season, the Predators signed Steven Stamkos to a four-year contract in NHL free agency. Additionally, they signed Jonathan Marchessault to a long-term contract.

The consensus was those two would instantly transform the Predators into Stanley Cup contenders. At the time, it was not bizarre, especially considering they made the postseason and fell to the Vancouver Canucks in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Predators must be careful with their cap space and with who they sign. Notably, some of the top free agents are centers, which is among the needs for the Predators. John Tavares, Claude Giroux, and Mikael Granlund are centers who are NHL free agents. Also, Christian Dvorak is among the NHL free agents at the position.

Any of these centers would be great signings for the Predators, and signing them could help shuffle Ryan O'Reilly down to the third line. However, it would not be wise to overspend on them, especially Granlund, who is 33 years old. The Preds need balance on their roster, especially between the veterans and the younger players.

Predators don't get any bottom-6 scoring depth through NHL free agency

The Predators' free-agent list is not long. However, if they do lose their free agents, then they will need to find some replacements. The No. 1 goal for the Predators' free-agency period would be to find some help on the bottom-six. Too often this season, the Predators struggled to score, and much of it was due to their lack of depth.

Nashville must find some depth in the bottom-six, specifically at center. If they do go after Granlund, they must come to an agreeable deal that works for both sides. The deal must also be team-friendly and not ruin their salary cap in the future. Giroux would also be a good bet, but the Predators should try for a shorter contract if they pursue him.

Article Continues Below

Predators lack a plan for certain positions

The Predators' free-agent list includes Luke Evangelista and Jakub Vrana. Neither had the greatest of seasons. Yet, both can be productive, and the Predators must determine what to do with them before proceeding.

Nashville also has an aging defense to deal with. Significantly, Roman Josi is 35 years old; Brady Skjei is 31; and Jordan Oesterle is 32. Plus, Jeremy Lauzon is coming off a serious injury.

That leaves their defense with not many options. What are the Predators planning to do to supplement this defense? Sure, they could make some selections through the draft. But they have not hit on those picks lately. The Predators must plan for a future beyond Josi.

Predators lose Jonathan Marchessault for little value

Marchessault did not have a bad season. However, it was still a decline, by his standards, as he netted 21 goals and 35 assists, which was a drop from the previous season. However, because he experienced a slight decline, Marchessault's name has been linked to trade rumors, and there is a chance the Predators may consider shipping him out.

Nashville does have him signed to a long-term contract. If they decide to trade him, then they must get good value. Ultimately, the best value they could get back would be a top prospect and a second-round pick if a team came calling about Marchessault.

It also allows them to get younger. Conversely, the worst possible deal for the Predators would be just a third-round pick or another washed-up veteran.

The Predators must decide what to do with Marchessault. If they are not careful, it could turn into an absolute nightmare.