It's hard to fathom that the discussion around the Nashville Predators is their path forward after not making the playoffs. The Predators had one of the most successful offseasons in franchise history, and their hopes were high. General manager Barry Trotz had no reason to believe this season would be a bust, but sometimes money doesn't solve all problems. In the offseason, the Predators shelled out contracts to Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei, totalling $22.5 million annually for at least the next four years.

The first domino to fall could be Andrew Brunette, who hasn't been able to get the best out of his team as head coach. The Predators might think they are a more competent coach away from being contenders again. However, it'd be hard for a coach to improve the team enough to do that alone. Nashville is last in the league in total goals with 189 and eighth-worst in goals against with 245. It hasn't been Brunette's best year, but the Predators would be in serious trouble if they never had Juuse Saros.

The Predators can't afford to enter next season with the same roster, so it's inevitable that some moves will be made this offseason. Some reinforcements come from their prospect pool, but let's look at some external options.

Marco Rossi could be a trade option for the Predators

Marco Rossi looked like the next star player for the Minnesota Wild when he debuted with 40 points in 2023-24. He was a massive part of the Wild's hot start to the year, which has been hampered by injury issues and a lack of salary cap space. Rossi is the team's second-leading scorer through 74 games with 22 goals and 33 assists.

The salary cap issues lead us to the Wild's issue with Rossi. He was a trade candidate midway through this season, but Bill Guerin nixed those rumors as the team still looked like contenders. It has been challenging for Minnesota over the past few months, possibly leading Guerin to revisit his Rossi stance.

The Wild can sign Rossi to a bridge deal when he becomes a restricted free agent in the offseason. However, the Predators should kick the tires on him if Minnesota makes him available. He would add depth to the forward group to increase their goal totals next season.

Simon Nemec would add youth to blue line

The Predators' defense has some depth, but Nemec would be a great addition to Tanner Molendyk and Ryan Ufko. The NHL team's current defensive unit is held together by tape, and they must improve it somehow in the offseason. Except for Roman Josi, Brady Skjei, and Jeremy Lauzon, the blue line should look completely different in 2025-26.

Nemec is primarily an offensive defenseman who would complement Josi well. Learning from one of the best point-producing defensemen of the generation could help Nemec get back on track with his development.

Nemec recorded 19 points in 60 games last season with the Devils but has spent most of this season in the American Hockey League. Some frustrations are growing about his situation, and seeing him ask for a trade wouldn't be surprising.

The Devils won't be too happy with their results this season unless they go on a run in the playoffs. It'll be hard to do with Jack Hughes out for the year, so they'll likely be trying to upgrade their team in the offseason. With the Predators owning some high-impact pieces who haven't fit in Nashville, we could see one of those veteran players go to New Jersey with Nemec being included in the return.

Predators could use a culture shift with Brayden Schenn

Brayden Schenn was another trade candidate at the deadline who couldn't find a new home. The Blues aren't regretting that decision as they are the league's hottest team. Their current run leading up to the playoffs is reminiscent of their end to the regular season in 2019, when they went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Speaking of that 2019 team, two of the Blues' most impactful players were Schenn and Ryan O'Reilly. O'Reilly left the team at the 2023 trade deadline to chase the Stanley Cup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but then found a home in Nashville the following offseason.

O'Reilly has been a valuable player for the Predators. The prospect of him reuniting with Schenn is an interesting idea for the Predators, as they look like a team lacking leadership. Schenn is the type of player you build playoff-contending teams around, and he might be one of those missing pieces to elevate this team from draft lottery to playoff contender.