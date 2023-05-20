Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

It’s probably safe to say that there’s no better time to be a sports fan in South Florida than right now — and Charles Barkley is jumping on the Florida Panthers bandwagon as the success continues for both the Panthers and Miami Heat.

The Heat were the latest to continue the South Florida win streak, rallying from a 12-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 111-105 in Game 2 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Final on Friday night. Miami now holds an improbable 2-0 series lead with Games 3 and 4 set for the Kaseya Center.

The Panthers are up 1-0 in the NHL’s Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, with Game 2 set for Saturday night in Raleigh. The Cats won three of their final five games in Boston as they completed a miraculous comeback against the NHL’s best regular season team in the Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Crunch the numbers on that and the math checks out to South Florida opening up a five-game winning streak at TD Garden between the Panthers and Heat.

With TNT covering both the Panthers-Hurricanes series, as well as Heat-Celtics, Charles Barkley will be in Miami for Game 3 on Sunday night. And the former NBA star confirmed that he is planning to take in Game 3 between the Cats and Canes on Monday night in Sunrise.

“I’m thinking about, Monday night in Miami, going to the Florida Panthers game,’” Barkley said on the NBA on TNT broadcast during Game 2 between the Heat and Celtics.

Ernie Johnson told Barkley he should head to Sunrise, and Shaquille O’Neal asked if Barkley needed help getting tickets. Turns out, he doesn’t, as he’s close with Florida’s best player, and the overtime hero in Game 1.

“I know people,” Barkley said with a smile. “I know Matthew Tkachuk.”

The good times just keep on rolling for the No. 8 seed Miami Heat and Florida Panthers, who are a combined five games away from advancing to the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals — a feat that would set South Florida on fire.