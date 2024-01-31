Should the Blackhawks go after the Canucks' weapon?

The Chicago Blackhawks are currently dead last in the Western Conference's Central Division with only 30 points to show after 50 games in the 2023-24 NHL regular season. With Chicago's chances to make the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs looking dire, the team's fans can find some excitement in speculating what the Blackhawks will do ahead of the trade deadline.

One name that has popped up as a potential trade target by the Blackhawks is Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko, who is having a down year after a fantastic showing in his first season in the league.

“The reason I name Chicago is that they really need some scoring… If you look at them, they're looking for players who don't have a lot of term… Kuzmenko can score — he's struggled this year, but he can score — and he only has one year left (on his contract),” NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman said (h/t NHL Trade Rumors).

In his first season in the NHL, Kuzmenko scored 39 goals and added 35 assists in 81 games played. However, he's been struggling to find the same level of success in the 2023-24 campaign, as he has only mustered a total of eight goals and 13 assists in 43 games played. Perhaps a new environment would be beneficial for Kuzmenko. Conversely, maybe a new weapon is just what the Blackhawks need in order to give their offense a shot in the arm. On the season, the Blackhawks are last in the NHL with just 2.08 goals per game and among the worst in getting quality shots (31st in 5-on-5 scoring chance rate).

Kuzmenko has a guaranteed contract until the end of the 2024-25 campaign and will be an unrestrected free agent at the end of that season.