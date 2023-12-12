After a phenomenal rookie year in Vancouver, Canucks winger Andrei Kuzmenko is struggling mightily to keep up in his second NHL season.

Despite a disappointing season for the Vancouver Canucks in 2022-23, Russian import Andrei Kuzmenko was one of the lone bright spots. In his first National Hockey League season, the undrafted winger excelled, to the tune of 39 goals and 74 points in 81 games.

In 2023-24, it's been the opposite — both for Kuzmenko and the Canucks. While Vancouver is in the midst of a resurgence at 18-9-1 and second place in the Pacific Division, the Russian has struggled mightily under coach Rich Tocchet.

Kuzmenko has accounted for just four goals and 15 points in 25 games, and he was healthy scratched twice in November. But, despite trade conjecture, Canucks president Jim Rutherford is not giving up on the winger.

“Well, we'll keep an open mind. I don't want to just lock ourselves into one answer. But we need to continue to try to help him,” Rutherford explained in an interview with Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre.

“I'm concerned only to the point that now he's feeling the pressure. And when you feel the pressure and you start pushing, squeezing the stick harder and passing when you should be shooting and vice versa, you get a little bit concerned. I believe in the staff we have and they will continue to work with him. He's a good player. He is a capable player. Is he a guy that's going to score 40 goals again? Maybe not. But certainly, the way he plays, you should be able to project him at 25.”

Kuzmenko not living up to contract

Kuzmenko signed a two-year, $11 million contact extension after his phenomenal rookie season, but he hasn't lived up to the $5.5 million AAV through nearly one-third of the campaign.

“I’m tired of answering questions about him,” Tocchet admitted after the Canucks lost the first-ever triple Hughes Bowl, a 6-5 defeat at the hands of the New Jersey Devils. “Kuzie…he’s got to forecheck. Let’s start with that.”

The hope in British Columbia is that Kuzmenko can return to form, and he remains on the top powerplay unit despite being dropped to the fourth line. As the struggles continue, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday that the Russian has garnered interest on the trade market.

It will be intriguing to see if a player that has just one goal in his last 15 games will remain part of the Canucks in the New Year, but it looks like he'll at least be given an opportunity to turn things around.

Vancouver welcomes the Tampa Bay Lightning to Rogers Arena on Tuesday.