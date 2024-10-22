While the Colorado Avalanche have managed to rebound somewhat with two straight wins after initially starting the 2024-25 season with a stunning 0-4 record, one matter of business that management has turned their attention to is a new contract for star forward Mikko Rantanen.

But according to the latest reports, the two sides aren't progressing on a new deal.

According to NHL reporter Nick Kypreos, the Avalanche are hesitant to extend him with an AAV similar to that of fellow star Nathan MacKinnon. They also would like to get a better understanding of team captain Gabriel Landeskog's status, via The Toronto Star.

“Star winger Mikko Rantanen and the Avalanche don’t appear to be close to an extension. The feeling out there is the Avs are reluctant to get his average salary anywhere near Nathan MacKinnon’s $12.6 million (U.S.) at this point in time,” he wrote.

“They are also hoping to have a clearer picture on captain Gabriel Landeskog’s health and future before deciding how high they need to go to retain Rantanen.”

In the meantime, the Avalanche will be attempting to make it three straight wins when they take on the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle; the puck is scheduled to drop just after 8:30 PM EST.

Mikko Rantanen is a cornerstone piece for the Avalanche

Selected 10th overall by the Avalanche in the 2015 NHL Draft, Mikko Rantanen has emerged as a star in the league. In his second NHL season (2017-18), he notched 84 points in 81 games, followed by 87 points the next year.

In 2022-23 and 2023-24, Rantanen recorded consecutive 100-point seasons, posting 105 and 104 points, respectively. He was also instrumental in the Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup victory, contributing five goals and 20 assists as the team captured its first title since 2001.

Through 576 career games, Rantanen has accumulated 266 goals and 362 assists, along with 34 goals and 67 assists in 81 playoff games.