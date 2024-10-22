ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Avalanche and the Kraken meet in Seattle! The Avalanche struggled early on, while the Kraken have had a great season up to this point. We continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Kraken prediction and pick.

The Colorado Avalanche were one of the best teams in the NHL last season. They have struggled through six games early in the season with a 2-4 record. They have a trio that can match up with any team in the NHL, with Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, and Mikko Rantanen. They have started slow, but they still have a lot of potential to do some great things this year.

The Seattle Kraken were also inconsistent this past season and missed the playoffs. Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle are the keys to the team's success this season. They both started off this season red-hot and are key to the Kraken's success. The Kraken have also won four last five games to get to 4-2. The Kraken are a wildcard of a team, but they have the pieces for a solid season.

Here are the Avalanche-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Kraken Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+202)

Moneyline: -122

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 6.5 (+116)

Under: 6.5 (-142)

How To Watch Avalanche vs Kraken

Time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN/ESPN+/Altitude Sports/TEGNA

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche were inconsistent on defense last season. They allowed 3.07 goals per game and had a 90.2% save percentage. So far this season, the defense has struggled; they allow 4.83 goals per game and have an 83.2% save percentage. The defense will come down to Alexandar Georgiev at goalie. He played well last season, with 38 wins and 18 losses through 63 games. He also allowed 3.02 goals per game with an 89.7% save percentage. This season, he has struggled. He has one win and three losses through five games, allowing 4.99 goals per game with an 81.1% save percentage.

The Avalanche's offense was great last year and has been great again this year. They scored 3.68 goals per game and had an 11.2% shooting percentage on goal. In comparison, this season, the Avalanche are scoring 3.50 goals per game and have a 10.9% shooting percentage. Nathan MacKinnon led this team in total points, goals, and assists at 140, 51, and 89, respectively. This season, the offense has been balanced, but Cale Makar leads with 12 total points, while MacKinnon and Rantanen are right behind him, with each having 11 points.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken struggled last season, especially on offense. Their offense was one of the worst in the league, scoring 2.61 goals per game and having a 9.1% shooting percentage. The Kraken have played much better this season. They average 3.50 goals per game and have an 11.8% shooting percentage. Jared McCann was the best player on this team last year with 62 points, and this year, McCann has once again been the best player, with eight total points through six games.

The Kraken defense was great last year, and they had to carry the team at certain times. They allowed 2.83 goals per game and had a 90.9% save percentage. This season, they allow 2.83 goals per game and have an 89.8% save percentage. The Kraken have two decent goalies, Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubhauer. Daccord had a 19 and 18 record last year, allowing 2.46 goals per game with a 91.6% save percentage. Then, Grubhauer had a 14 and 16 record, allowing 2.86 goals per game and with an 89.9% save percentage. This season, Daccord has a 3-0 record and allows 2.60 goals per game with a 91.4% save percentage, while Grubhauer has a 1-2 record and allows 3.07 goals per game with an 87.7% save percentage. The Avalanche have the firepower to bother the Kraken a lot in this game, so their defense needs to step up.

Final Avalanche-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche have won two straight games entering this matchup and are playing much better after starting the season very slowly. The Kraken is a much-improved team when compared to last season. They should keep this close and make it around a one-goal game, even if the Avalanche still win. Take the Kraken to cover at home in this spot because the Avalanche are still trying to get on track during the early portion of the year.

Final Avalanche-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Seattle Kraken +1.5 (-250)