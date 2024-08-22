The St Louis Blues made the rare double offer sheet move to snag Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway from the Edmonton Oilers. The move added to a crowded blue line in St Louis. Broberg became the tenth defenseman on a one-way contract and should break the opening-day lineup because of his salary. The Blues are rumored to trade one of their defensemen, even after the Torey Krug injury announcement, according to James Wilson at NHL Trade Rumors.

“The team is expected to keep no more than eight defensemen on their NHL roster, which means tough decisions lie ahead, particularly given Krug's uncertain status due to a pre-arthritic ankle condition that might require season-ending surgery,” Wilson wrote.

The Krug injury looms very large in the Blues‘ future planning. If he is out for the season, that might help St Louis's cap situation. His $6.5 million cap hit could be buried on Long-Term Injured Reserve for the season. While that is a one-season solution, it could keep the rest of the core together.

Regardless of Krug's status, the Blues should make a trade for a forward. Their surplus does not stretch to the offensive half of the ice and they did not add an impact scorer this off-season. They have missed the playoffs in two consecutive seasons and must make improvements to make it back in 2024-25.

Defensemen the Blues can trade before the season

The first step the Blues must take is to look around the league to find a team that needs a defenseman. While the Oilers are on that list, another deal between the two teams seems unlikely. The Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers are teams that could swing a deal.

The Hurricanes lost Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei in free agency this year. This core has not made it to the Cup Final despite a couple of great regular seasons. The Blues should use their surplus to target winger Jordan Martinook from the Hurricanes. Martinook is a solid defensive winger who has scored 15 goals in each of the last two seasons.

Adding to their winger depth while trading away for the price of Nick Leddy. The veteran has bounced around since leaving the Islanders in 2021 and could finish his career next to Brent Burns in Carolina. While Leddy is still a solid player. Broberg and a healthy Krug can replace his production.

As for the Flyers, they will want a younger player as their window is just beginning. Krug has made it known he does not want to play for Philly, so that option is ruled out. With Rasmus Ristolainen and Ryan Ellis both injured, they do need another defender. Scott Perunovich is just 24 years old and an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The Flyers would have to pay up to get Perunovich from the Blues. Joel Farabee would be a great fit for the Blues and a solid return for the defenseman. The 23-year-old forward put up a career-high 50 points last season but he won't get top-six minutes in Philly this season. This move could push the Flyers into the playoffs next season.