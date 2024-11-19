The Boston Bruins have battled inconsistency and disappointing play in the early goings of the 2024-25 NHL season, with their latest disappointing outing resulting in a 5-1 setback at TD Garden against the rebuilding Columbus Blue Jackets.

And amidst rumors that the Bruins could be considering a major change in leadership behind the bench, it looks like there's plenty of smoke coming from that direction. According to radio host Rich Keefe of 93.7 WEEI, the Bruins are on the verge of terminating head coach Jim Montgomery and replacing him with assistant coach Joe Sacco.

“Scoops: Jim Montgomery out, Joe Sacco to take over,” Keefe wrote on X.

He later continued during a live broadcast of his show by saying he's anticipating an official announcement at any time now, via X.

“Now, I don't know when they're going to officially announce it, but that is the news,” he said. “I mean, they don't play until Thursday, so you have the rest of the day. After the game they lost last night, I was thinking it was going to be during Celtics-Cavs (Tuesday night). But you remember where you heard it first.”

The Bruins are off until they host the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday at TD Garden.

Jim Montgomery is in his third season as Bruins head coach

The Bruins hired Montgomery ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season, and he made history by leading the Bruins to a record of 65 victories. He won the Jack Adams Trophy as the League's best coach for his efforts, despite flaming out in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He then led the Bruins to a second straight postseason berth in 2024 in which they defeated the Original Six rival Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round before once again being eliminated by the Florida Panthers.

With Boston, he's amassed a record of 120-41-23 in the regular season, but has only gone 9-11 in the postseason.