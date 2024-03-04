The Calgary Flames have one of the most intriguing assets ahead of the 2024 NHL trade deadline, with goalie Jacob Markstrom being speculated as another asset the team will move soon. Among the rumored Markstrom suitors are the New Jersey Devils, who are said to be keeping a close eye on the netminder in part because of the controllable years left on his current contract, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
“The Devils' interest in the 33-year-old goaltender has persisted even as they’ve fallen back in the Eastern Conference’s wild-card race because he’s under contract for two seasons beyond this one. Presumably, the list of suitors for Markström would grow if he was dealt this summer. But there’s no guarantee the Flames will wait that long before asking the player to waive his no-movement clause.”
One thing that complicates the Markstrom situation (apart from his NMC) is the Flames' red-hot form which has put them in a much better position to make the playoffs than where they were a couple of weeks ago. Meanwhile, the Devils have struggled of late, having lost three of their last four games and suffered six defeats in their last nine outings. Their defense has been criminal since late February, as they have surrendered an average of 4.14 goals in their last seven contests.
Markstrom, signed by the Flames to a six-year, $26 million deal in 2020, could be the help the Devils need. So far in the 2023-24 NHL regular season, Markstrom has put together a 21-15-2 record with a 2.57 GAA and .914 SV% through 38 games played.