The Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly on the verge of sending Tony DeAngelo to Carolina Hurricanes, a team not all too unfamiliar for the defenseman, who played for the Canes before going to Philly.

Via Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet:

“In addition to this currently-delayed Philadelphia trade with St. Louis, there is word the Flyers are also working on a Tony DeAngelo trade that would return him to Carolina. That one might also wait until tomorrow.”

The Flyers are also working on another deal that is currently in flux, with a trade of Kevin Hayes to the St. Louis Blues seemingly getting stalled.

More from Freidman:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Believe one of the hold-ups on the proposed PHI/STL deal — involving Kevin Hayes (and more) — is that at least one of the possible participants has not waived no-trade/no-move protection. So we wait out that process.”

However, that has not stopped Philadelphia from turning its attention to a potential parting of ways with DeAngelo, who was traded by the Hurricanes to the Flyers in 2022 with a 2022 seventh-round pick for a 2023 third-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick, and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

In a separate update from Pierre LeBrun of TSN Sports, the deal that would get DeAngelo back to Carolina would likely involve a part of his salary being retained by the Flyers, who will get a prospect in return.

“Further to @FriedgeHNIC, Carolina working to complete a Tony DeAngelo trade which likely will be completed Sunday. Flyers would retain 50 percent on DeAngelo. Flyers would be getting a prospect from Carolina.”