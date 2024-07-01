Free agency is set to kick off on Monday at 12 PM EST, and there could be some huge moves made right off the bat. While there are several big names that fans are keeping an eye on, one of the more compelling storylines right now surrounds Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning. With Stamkos appearing unlikely to return to the Lightning, many teams are beginning to prepare offers for him, including the Vegas Golden Knights.

With the Knights appearing set to lose Jonathan Marchessault to free agency as well, they are looking for a potential upgrade at center, which has led them to Stamkos. While the Lightning's veteran star still has to actually hit the open market, Vegas is expected to be one of his top suitors should he not shockingly agree to return to Tampa Bay at the last second.

Via Frank Seravalli:

“With Vegas Golden Knights moving on from Jonathan Marchessault, sources tell DailyFaceoff that the Golden Knights are positioning themselves to take a run at Steven Stamkos on Monday – should he make it to market. Can't firmly rule out one last push from Tampa Bay.”

Golden Knights hoping Steven Stamkos hits the open market

After being selected with the first overall pick of the 2008 NHL Draft, Stamkos quickly turned himself into a star for the Lightning. Stamkos has been an All-Star twice, while also leading the league in scoring twice as well. His biggest achievements, though, are the pair of Stanley Cups he won with Tampa Bay, which officially secured his legacy as one of the franchise's greatest players of all time.

But now, the Lightning appear set to move in a different direction, even though Stamkos is fresh off a 40-goal, 41-assist campaign. Unsurprisingly, he already has several teams very interested in him, and with Marchessault seemingly headed for the exit door, that could leave Vegas in a great spot to make a serious push for Stamkos.

Even though he turned 34 back in February, Stamkos has shown no signs of slowing down yet. He's racked up at least 80 points in each of the past three campaigns, and he remains one of the most lethal scorers in the game today. Marchessault is a year younger than him, but Stamkos has a better track record of being productive throughout his career, which is why the Golden Knights could view him as an upgrade here.

The Lightning could make one more push to keep Stamkos in town, but it appears increasingly unlikely that will happen. And should he hit the open market, there are going to be a handful of teams in on him, with the Golden Knights potentially set to lead the way. There are several big name players worth keeping an eye on, but Stamkos may be set to draw the most interest of them all once free agency gets underway.