The Pittsburgh Penguins are not having a great season. With 26 points out of 27 games, the season is slipping away and rumors are swirling. A recent report attached Penguins legend Evgeni Malkin to the Dallas Stars in a trade rumor. The Athletic's Rob Rossi shut down the idea firmly on social media on Friday.

“Last few years it seems like 25 percent of my job is shooting down nonsense about Sidney Crosby leaving Pittsburgh,” the Penguin beat reporter posted. “Annoying. Whatever. Anyway, take what I said about Crosby — it’s never happening — and apply it to Evgeni Malkin. Good grief, make it stop.”

The rumor first circulated after the Stars placed Tyler Seguin on long-term injured reserve. He will be out for the rest of the regular season, freeing up his salary for Dallas to use at the trade deadline. The Penguins are likely to trade away many of their valuable pieces amid a terrible season, but not Malkin.

There have been a lot of conversations about the Penguins trading Crosby, as Rossi referred to. He signed a two-year extension this summer to stay in Pittsburgh through 2027. He showed his commitment to staying in Pittsburgh, as Malkin did as well.

Malkin's contract runs through the 2025-26 season and includes a no-trade clause. If he wants to finish his career with the Penguins as Rossi indicates, he will.

Penguins trade candidates besides Evgeni Malkin

The Penguins and Stars would be great trade partners come the NHL Trade Deadline. If Rossi is correct and Malkin is unavailable, there are other pieces Dallas could target. Anthony Beauvillier signed a one-year deal with the Penguins and could be traded at the deadline. He was a solid depth piece for the Predators last postseason and developed a clutch scoring knack with the Islanders.

Evgeni Malkin has played on a line with Drew O'Connor this season but that has not helped the youngster put up numbers. In 27 games, he has three goals, six assists, and a -13 rating. If the Stars think they can coach him up in a bottom-six role, O'Connor would be a low-cost addition.

If a team calls about Malkin and wants a player with a little bit of control, Michael Bunting could be a good compromise. He came to the Penguins in the Jake Guentzel trade last year and has a deal that runs through 2025-26. With a cap hit of $4.5 million, it is a deal that could happen at the deadline.