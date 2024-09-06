The New York Islanders are built around star goalie Ilya Sorokin. He had his worst pro season in 2023-24, forcing a coaching change and eventually a goalie change on Long Island. The concern at the time was that Ilya Sorokin was working through an injury. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman spoke about that possibility on the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

“I heard that Sorokin's been battling something. I don't know how serious it is or isn't. The agent won't say anything out of respect to Lamoriello,” Friedman reported. “I sent a note to the Islanders, they won't say anything. We'll see where this goes.”

Friedman mentions Lamoriello and the Islanders being very secretive in his report. It has been a trademark of the general manager since his Devils days and can be frustrating for fans and reporters alike. Friedman spoke about reporting on the Islanders in this podcast from 2021.

When healthy, Sorokin has been a Vezina Trophy-level goaltender. His .908 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average from last year were both the worst in his career. He still earned eighth place in Vezina voting, his lowest finish since his rookie year. The Lou Lamoriello era has been defined by great defense and having a phenomenal goalie makes the Islanders hard to beat in the playoffs.

Semyon Varlamov took over for Sorokin in net and carried the Islanders to the playoffs. While they do create and great one-two punch, it is important that they have their star goalie in the cage for the most important games this season.

Expectations for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin in 2024-25

The Islanders and Ilya Sorokin will rise or fall together in 2024-25. During his poor season, the team won just 25 of his 56 starts. That is his only year below a .500 win percentage in his four seasons. With their limited offensive attack, playing stout defense is important to the team's success. Sorokin is the most important part of that.

If Sorokin is injured, the Islanders should keep him on the shelf to rehab. When he lost his starting job to Varlamov, he never went on the injured reserve and dressed for each game. They cannot afford to do that again if he is hurt. They must let him recover and keep his prime going, as it directly ties to their championship window.

Varlamov is good enough to keep the Islanders' playoff hopes alive early in the season. The bigger issue is the lack of depth behind him. The organizational depth at goaltender is very poor, as no one else on the roster has ever played an NHL game. Backups are available on the free agent market, but that will only come into focus if Sorokin misses time.

Expect Sorokin to make 60 starts and challenge for the Vezina Trophy if he begins the season healthy. If he starts the season on the shelf, expect Varlamov to be a good replacement once again. New coach Patrick Roy will be tested right away and must show that the bump the team got from his hiring was not a fluke.