The New York Mets are in the middle of a tough stretch, but their stars have pulled their weight. Pete Alonso recently became the franchise's all-time leader in career home runs. However, his co-stars were the ones who went deep against the Seattle Mariners on Friday. Francisco Lindor hit two home runs himself while Juan Soto's solo shot helped extend a streak of dominant seasons.

Soto and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza had their differences earlier this season. However, the former MVP has been nothing short of excellent since the All-Star break. When he stepped in against Mariners starter Luis Castillo for the third time, he needed just one pitch to hit his 30th home run of the season to center field.

Juan Soto DETROYS this ball for his 30th HR of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/47DNguAP36 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2025

Soto's 30 home runs extends his lead over Alonso, who is at 28. Lindor's two home runs gives him 24 on the season. The solo shot carried a different meaning for Soto, though. The outfielder has been one of the league's best hitters since making it to the major leagues. His home run gave him three straight seasons with at least 30 home runs, putting him in elite company.

New York does not rely as heavily on their power batters as other teams, but their trio of stars lead the way. More importantly, Lindor and Soto helped the Mets build a 6-4 lead over Seattle.

New York's offense has needed to step up in a big way as of late. Mendoza has bemoaned the Mets' pitching staff, specifically Kodai Senga. His team is 1-9 in its last ten games, losing ground to the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. After fighting for the top spot for the top spot in the division, New York is at risk of losing the pennant race in late August.

If the Mets are going to recover, Soto's bat will play a large role. New York fans hope that he, Lindor, and Alonso remain hot at the plate.