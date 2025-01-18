The New York Islanders are still holding out for another postseason berth. However, based on how this season has gone, it might be a long shot. Still, Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello is holding on to his cards. One prominent NHL insider, The Fourth Period's Dennis Bernstein, suggested that the team deals veteran winger Kyle Palmieri to another team fighting for a playoff berth: the Los Angeles Kings.

“I think in a perfect world, they would want a right-handed shot presence,” stated Bernstein. “I think they're a winger short. A guy like Kyle Palmieri will be a great target for them. The Islanders power-play hasn't done great, so maybe you change the scenery there.”

The Kings' offense has struggled at times this year, and the Islanders have been middling across the board. For as much work as Lamoriello put into building this roster, it could be time to tear it down. Palmieri has been with New York for five seasons now, and he's become of the team's locker room leaders.

However, the Islanders are currently in last place in the Metropolitan Division and have a tough fight to get back into playoff contention. Moving their focus beyond this season might be the best course of action for Lamoriello and the rest of the Isles' brass.

Kings look to make return to postseason

Los Angeles' power play is one of the worst in the league, and something they need to improve on if they want to get back to the postseason. Another center might also be on their wish list, as the offense needs more punch. Palmieri would be a fine addition to the team's depth and help the Kings in multiple ways. His veteran presence could help him become a team leader, much like he's become with the Islanders. His career started out West, as he was a former first round pick by the Anaheim Ducks.

Could the next chapter be at Crypto.com Arena? As much as Lamoriello wants to keep his core intact, moving on from certain pieces might be a good idea. Kings GM Rob Blake also knows he needs to improve his depth and offensive output, something Palmieri would likely help out with. Which GM will pick up the phone first? As the deadline approaches, that is a question that could possibly be on the minds of both Kings and Islanders fans alike.