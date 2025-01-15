ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Metropolitan Division clash as the Philadelphia Flyers face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Islanders prediction and pick.

The Flyers come into the game at 19-20-6 on the year, placing them in fifth in the Metropolitan Division, and just four points out of a playoff spot. This has the Flyers considering moves ahead of the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bobby Brink opened the scoring just 3:44 into the game to give the Flyers the lead, but the Blue Jackets would tie it up in the period. After a scoreless second period, the Flyers would take the lead again, with an Owen Tippett goal in the third, but once again the Blue Jackets would tie the game. This led to overtime and a shootout, where the Flyers fell to the Blue Jackets.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are 17-19-7 on the year, which places them in last place in the Metropolitan Division. Without quick improvement, the Islanders could be sellers at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Ottawa Senators. After a scoreless first period, the Senators struck on an Adam Gaudette goal in the second period. The Senators would add an empty net goal in the third period, as Leevi Meilanien stopped all 24 shots he faced and the Senators won the game 2-0.

Here are the Flyers-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Islanders Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +116

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Flyers vs Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The team leader in goals, assists, and points this year for the Flyers is Travis Konecny, who is currently playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 20 goals and 30 assists, good for 50 points. Further, he has eight goals and four assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Owen Tippett, who is third on the team in points. Tippett has 13 goals and 14 assists on the year, good for 27 total points.

Meanwhile, Matvei Michkov is having a great year and leads the third line. He is second on the team in points, with 13 goals and 18 assists on the year. He also has six goals and eight assists on the power play. Scott Laughton is fourth on the team in points, playing on the fourth line. He has nine goals and 14 assists this year, good for 23 total points. Finally, the Flyers get help on offense from the blue line. Travis Sanheim comes in with six goals and 17 assists on the year.

Samuel Ersson is expected to be in the net for the Flyers in this one. He is 11-7-2 with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. He has been solid in his last three starts, giving up six goals over the three starts, having a shutout, and going 2-1-0 in those three games.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

Anders Lee is joined by Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson to form the top line for the Islanders. Lee leads the team in goals and points this year. He has scored 19 goals and added 16 assists this year, good for 35 total points. He has three goals and two assists on the power play. Barzal has played in just half of the team games this year, but he has four goals and nine assists in those games. Brock Nelson rounds out the line, and he is fourth on the team in points, with 12 goals and 13 assists this year.

Bo Horvat leads the second line and is second on the team in points. Horvat comes in with 13 goals and 17 assists this year, good for 30 points. He is joined by Kyle Palmieri. Palmieri is third on the team in points, coming in with 12 goals and 15 assists.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this one. He is 13-13-4 on the year with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Sorokin was great in his last start, stopping all 30 shots he faced in a win. It was the third time in four games he gave up two or fewer goals and had a save percentage over .915.

Final Flyers-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game have placed the Islanders as the favorites. Still, they are scoring just 2.60 goals per game, and are 16th in the NHL in goals against per game. Further, they are last in the NHL on both the power play and the penalty kill. The Flyers are 29th in the NHL in goals against per game but are scoring over three goals a game this year. This should be a close game, but take the Flyers.

Final Flyers-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Flyers ML (+116)