Chris Tanev could be the next Flames player on the move.

The Calgary Flames are falling behind in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They already made two trades this year, sending Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks. Now, they certainly seem likely to make more moves ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. One name to watch is defenseman Chris Tanev.

Tanev has carved out a reputation for being a reliable shutdown defenseman. He is among the team leaders in time on ice, short-handed ice time, and blocked shots. The 34-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season and could be appealing to contenders looking for a rental.

There is sure to be quite the race for the Flames defenseman as the NHL Trade Deadline draws closer. So here are three potential landing spots for Chris Tanev as Calgary prepares for a bit of a fire sale.

Avalanche could strike

For a time, there was speculation the Colorado Avalanche may be interested in Flames center Elias Lindholm. With Lindholm now in Vancouver, that is no longer a possibility. However, they could still call up Calgary regarding Chris Tanev.

Colorado is in a bit of a bind as it pertains to the salary cap. They are right up against it, and only have around $1.2 million in projected cap space for the NHL Trade Deadline, according to Cap Friendly. As a result, this kind of trade is more difficult for Colorado to pull off.

That said, Tanev would strengthen the Avalanche's blueline for the stretch run. If they can make a deal with the Flames happen, Colorado should do what they can to add the veteran rearguard to their ranks.

Stars are an interesting fit

The Dallas Stars are another team to watch in regards to Chris Tanev. Dallas has a need for another right-handed defenseman, and their blueline is going to be key for their playoff run. Tanev's stay-at-home shutdown game is a nice compliment to the talent available for the Stars.

However, the salary cap will once again come into play. Much like the Avalanche, the Stars are also right up against the cap. Dallas has a little more than $420K in available space and a projected deadline cap space of around $1.9 million.

That said, the Stars could offer up a young player like Nils Lundqvist in return for the Flames taking on salary. In any event, Tanev would provide Dallas with much-needed stability on the back end ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A trifecta for Canucks, Flames?

The Canucks are extremely familiar with the Flames and their front office at this point. As mentioned, Vancouver and Calgary have linked up for two separate trades. December saw Nikita Zadorov join the Canucks, with Elias Lindholm joining him on Wednesday night.

There was a bit of speculation that Tanev may have been included in the Lindholm trade, according to TSN's Darren Dreger. However, the two sides believed it'd be best to negotiate a separate trade for the veteran rearguard. Furthermore, it's worth noting that star blueliner Quinn Hughes has vouched for acquiring Tanev.

Vancouver could link up with their Western Canadian rivals for the third time this season. Even after the addition of Zadorov, there is room for the Canucks to add to their blueline. Tanev's shutdown style could be a major help to them as they attempt to win the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The Flames are headed toward a fire sale, and they still have a few pieces to move. It's unlikely that every single piece goes to the Canucks, but don't be shocked if Chris Tanev is in a Vancouver sweater by the time the NHL Trade Deadline passes.