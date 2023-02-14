The Vancouver Canucks are entering a new period for their franchise. Between now and the March 3 NHL trade deadline, the team will trade veterans and expiring contracts for future assets. One player likely on the move is veteran defenseman Luke Schenn.

In fact, Schenn may be on the move sooner rather than later. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period is reporting a trade involving the 33-year-old Canucks defenseman may be close.

Furthermore, Pagnotta revealed Vancouver’s asking price in trade negotiations. The Canucks are seeking a third-round pick and at least one additional asset in exchange for Schenn.

Two teams are currently linked to the veteran blueliner. Pagnotta notes the Calgary Flames and Boston Bruins are in the mix to acquire Schenn. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning are reportedly out of the running.

It makes sense why the Canucks are seeking what they are asking for Schenn. The 33-year-old is a tough, hard-nosed defender who is on an extremely reasonable $850K cap hit.

It also makes sense as to why the Lightning find the price too steep. Tampa Bay doesn’t own a ton of tradeable assets right now, especially after paying big prices for Barclay Goodrow, Blake Coleman, and Brandon Hagel in years past.

The Bruins are the best team in the league record-wise and could look at Schenn as a cheap alternative to other options on the market. Boston is reportedly in on Jakob Chychrun, who is also close to being traded.

The Canucks have multiple trade chips heading into the March 3 NHL trade deadline. However, it seems as if Luke Schenn is the next domino to fall in Vancouver.